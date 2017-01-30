Steve Morison: Win over Watford means nothing if Millwall don’t beat Walsall on Wednesday

Steve Morison is determined that Millwall don’t suffer a League One low tomorrow night against Walsall after FA Cup heroics at The Den on Sunday.

The Lions vice-captain volleyed the Lions into the fifth round of the FA Cup as they took the scalp of Premier League Watford.

Millwall boss Neil Harris revealed after the 1-0 win that Morison and skipper Tony Craig both warned the buoyant South Londoners that victory on Wednesday is vital to promotion hopes.

“Most important is Wednesday night – if we don’t turn up then it’s a waste of time for us,” Morison told the BBC’s Match of the Day. “We want to get promotion and enjoy this [the FA Cup] on the way.

“We want to go as far as we can.

“We’re a good, honest bunch. Everyone works hard every day. We work hard on the pitch. Sometimes it doesn’t go for us, but one thing we do is give 100 per cent.

“We were brilliant from start to finish. It took a good goal at the end to win the game. It was well-deserved.”