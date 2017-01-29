Casting for the West End run of Hamilton announced

The first round of casting has been announced for the hugely anticipated West End run of the smash hit Musical Hamilton and regular visitors to London’s theatreland will recognise many of the names who will take to the stage at the Victoria Palace Theatre later this year.

Rather than relying on any celebrities to bring in the crowds, so far at least the producers are trusting a troop of well honed stage Stars to deliver the musical, which has taken the world by storm.

Rachel John – who has recently wowed audiences alongside Beverley Knight in the Bodyguard at the Dominion Theatre – is getting her chance to grab the headlines as Angelica Schuyler, while Filipino superstar Rachelle Ann Go will play her sister and Hamilton’s wife Eliza.

Rachelle Ann Go is best known for her recent portrayal of Fantine in the West End production of Les Misérables and Gigi in Miss Saigon, a role that she is about to reprise on Broadway.

They will be joined by Giles Terera (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q) as Aaron Burr, Obioma Ugoala (Motown, The Physicists) as George Washington, Christine Allado (In the Heights, Sweet Charity) as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Jason Pennycooke (Memphis, Kiss Me Kate) as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Cleve September (In the Heights, Annie Get Your Gun) as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and newcomer Tarinn Callender as Mulligan/Madison.

The producers are yet to reveal who is to play the two lead roles of Alexander Hamilton and King George, but fans are hoping the top job will be taken by the show’s writer, Lin Manuel Miranda, even if just for a limited season.

Hamilton is about the life of an American Founding Father and inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.

The show will open at the newly refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre in the autumn. http://www.hamiltonthemusical.co.uk