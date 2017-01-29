Lions boss delighted at Watford win but warns: “It will mean nothing if we don’t beat Walsall”

Millwall boss Neil Harris dismissed the suggestion his team had knocked out a depleted Watford to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Steve Morison’s late volley clinched a 1-0 win for the League One side as they took a second top-flight scalp this season.

Watford made seven changes from their last fixture while the Lions were unchanged from their draw at Bradford City.

“Watford played a strong side – they were all pros who had played regularly at the top level,” said Harris. “We thought they’d make more changes so it surprised us a little, the strength of the side.

“We’ve played two really good Premier League sides and kept two clean sheets. We’ve been relatively comfortable in both games.

“We were outstanding – individually and collectively. We were better than Watford. I said to the boys at half-time that we were excellent in the first half – we could’ve been out of sight by then. We just needed that clinical touch.”

Morison’s 14th goal of the season was the ruthless touch that was required.

“It would be unfair of me to single out individuals – but it is right to talk about the goalscorer,” said Harris. “It’s not just his performance on the pitch, after the game I’d finished congratulating the players and telling them how we move forward from this – then I’ve got two leaders in Steve Morison and Tony Craig who left the players in no uncertain terms about that.

“It is a great day but it means nothing if we don’t win against Walsall in the league.”

Millwall will find out their opponents in the next round when the draw is made tomorrow night.

Harris said: “I’d like to be at home. I certainly think they’ll be a few sides who won’t fancy coming here.”