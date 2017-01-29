West End lets out collective shudder as new Dusty musical is announced

Just as Gary Barlow is hoping we have disregarded the previous Take That musical-ironically entitled Never Forget-in the wake of his new television talent show endeavor, so the big wigs of the West End are hoping we will give a musical about 60s icon Dusty Springfield another go, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Musical theatre fans don’t need a very long memory for the previous, now seemingly unauthorised version of Dusty to have touched them.

Among critics, the 2015 production at the Charing Cross Theatre went down in folklore as a pitiful attempt to celebrate one of Britain’s most successful female singers through the jukebox musical format.

The production was beset with problems, with the official press night delayed for three months and nine of the original cast leaving before the show got its premiere.

As such, when it was announced that there was to be another attempt to immortalise the music of the legendary songstress, West End aficionados gave out a collective shudder in anguished contemplation.

The latest incarnation will again be called simply Dusty and is being pitched as the first authorised new musical charting the life of Dusty Springfield, which is set to premiere in the UK in 2018.

It has been written by Jonathan Harvey and tells the story behind the iconic artist. The writer interviewed key people from her life including Pat Rhodes, Dusty’s lifelong personal assistant, and friend and record company executive Tris Penna to get the essentials together for the show.

Dusty Springfield is one Britain’s most successful and enduringly popular singers, with hits spanning four decades. Born in London, she became known across the world for her soulful voice and iconic look. Her solo career began way back in 1963, and included the global hits I Only Want to Be with You, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me and What Have I Done to Deserve This? with the Pet Shop Boys. Her 1969 masterpiece Dusty In Memphis is considered one of the greatest albums of all time and Dusty has been inducted into both the US Rock and Roll and UK Music Halls of Fame.

There is a glimmer of hope for both fans of the star and of musical theatre, as Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman will direct the new production.

Casting and performance dates still yet to be announced.