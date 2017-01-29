Millwall 1 Watford 0 – Lions feast on another Premier League club to reach fifth round of FA Cup

Millwall moved into the fifth round of the FA Cup with Steve Morison’s 14th goal of the campaign deservedly knocking Watford out of the competition.

The Hornets did not heed the warning of making wholesale changes which cost Bournemouth earlier this month. They became the second Premier League outfit dumped out of a tournament which seems to be low down the priority list of top-flight clubs.

Millwall were excellent, just as in the previous round.

It was no surprise that the talismanic Morison popped up with the winner – his 81st goal for the club. Substitute Shane Ferguson picked him out on the right of the box and he struck a first-time volley which clipped through the legs of replacement keeper Heurelho Gomes.

Millwall had the better chances in the first half and hit the woodwork just 18 seconds into the tie.

Jake Cooper’s long clearance turned into a chance for Steve Morison to cross first time from the right and Lee Gregory’s touch cleared Costel Pantilimon but clipped the top of the crossbar.

Cooper failed to punish the fact he was unmarked from a Shaun Williams corner as he headed wide soon after.

Watford gradually worked their way onto the ball as the home side’s pressure eased off and an Adlene Guedioura free-kick took a slight touch off a Millwall head before kissing off the outside of the right upright.

There were Lions appeals for a penalty on 36 minutes as Gregory closed down Pantilimon – with claims that Adrian Mariappa used his arm to stop the Lions frontman’s attempt to shoot while grounded.

Pantilimon was injured during that attack and was stretchered off following lengthy treatment – his right leg strapped up.

Millwall produced another couple of strong chances just before the interval. Morison cushioned a deep cross into the path of Gregory, who snapped off a volley which Gomes palmed over.

The Lions had gone with a couple of near-post corner routines and it nearly worked when Morison glanced goalwards, only for Guedioura to get his head to the ball and clear for a flag kick on the other side of the pitch.

Gregory had a fine opportunity moments after the action got back underway in the second half. Shaun Cummings’ looping cross was cleared into his path but he smashed over.

In truth, there were less clear openings in that half of the contest but one thing that remained consistent was Watford’s inability to cause any major concern to Jordan Archer.

And even when they did get into the right positions, the Lions defence held firm. Typified by Cooper’s crunching challenge to deny Jerome Sinclair.

Morison ensured that there was to be no replay at Vicarage Road. A big player for the big occasion. Now Millwall will hope to land a real giant in the next stage of a tournament which they have done themselves proud in.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Cooper, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Martin, Worrall, Romeo, Wallace, Ferguson, Abdou.

Watford: Pantilimon, Britos, Kaboul, Mariappa, Doucoure, Guedioura, Sinclair, Watson, Dja Djedje, Mason, Okaka. Subs: Gomes, Prodl, Cleverley, Deeney, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue.