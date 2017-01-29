Team line-ups for Millwall v Watford: Lions unchanged but Hornets bench some key men

Millwall have named an unchanged side for the second match in a row for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Watford.

The Lions dumped out Bournemouth earlier this month – with the Cherries making 11 switches to their starting line-up.

Shaun Hutchinson (hamstring) and Harry Smith (dead calf) are missing for Millwall.

On-loan Reading centre-back Jake Cooper continues to partner Byron Webster in the middle of the backline.

And Watford have also decided to mix up their side for the midday kick-off at The Den.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Ben Watson captains the Hornets with another ex-Eagle in Adlene Guedioura set to pair up with him in the centre of the park.

Heurelho Gomes, Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue and Tom Cleverly are all on the bench for the top-flight outfit.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Cooper, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Martin, Worrall, Romeo, Wallace, Ferguson, Abdou.

Watford: Pantilimon, Britos, Kaboul, Mariappa, Doucoure, Guedioura, Sinclair, Watson, Dja Djedje, Mason, Okaka. Subs: Gomes, Prodl, Cleverley, Deeney, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue.