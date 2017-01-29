Sunday, January 29, 2017
Team line-ups for Millwall v Watford: Lions unchanged but Hornets bench some...

Team line-ups for Millwall v Watford: Lions unchanged but Hornets bench some key men

By Richard Cawley -
0
34
Jake Cooper Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall have named an unchanged side for the second match in a row for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Watford.

The Lions dumped out Bournemouth earlier this month – with the Cherries making 11 switches to their starting line-up.

Shaun Hutchinson (hamstring) and Harry Smith (dead calf) are missing for Millwall.

On-loan Reading centre-back Jake Cooper continues to partner Byron Webster in the middle of the backline.

And Watford have also decided to mix up their side for the midday kick-off at The Den.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Ben Watson captains the Hornets with another ex-Eagle in Adlene Guedioura set to pair up with him in the centre of the park.

Heurelho Gomes, Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue and Tom Cleverly are all on the bench for the top-flight outfit.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Cooper, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Martin, Worrall, Romeo, Wallace, Ferguson, Abdou.

Watford: Pantilimon, Britos, Kaboul, Mariappa, Doucoure, Guedioura, Sinclair, Watson, Dja Djedje, Mason, Okaka. Subs: Gomes, Prodl, Cleverley, Deeney, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Team line-ups for Millwall v Watford: Lions unchanged but Hornets bench some...