Sunday, January 29, 2017
Palace striker hits 23-minute hat-trick for Cobblers

By Richard Cawley -
Keshi Anderson, Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace striker Keshi Anderson scored a 23-minute hat-trick for Northampton Town as his loan spell with the League One side started with a bang.

The 21-year-old started the campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers – notching on his League One debut there – but then failed to net in a further nine appearances for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Anderson returned to Palace earlier this month but then opted for a temporary switch to Northampton, who are battling to stay in English football’s third tier.

Anderson had a successfil stay with Doncaster Rovers in 2015. He scored three times in five outings before suffering a serious leg break which ruled him out of the rest of the campaign.

