Obvious echoes of today’s political landscape: This House at the Garrick Theatre

A Parliament at war with itself, a crumbling House of Commons and a country divided, James Graham’s This House is set in 1974 Westminster, but the comedy drama depicting the hub of British power has obvious echoes with today’s political landscape, writes Nicky Sweetland.

It’s hard to not feel history is repeating itself after watching the hilariously funny, but extremely informative play, which premiered to universal critical acclaim at the National Theatre in 2012, as director Jeremy Herrin gives us an insight into the workings of the Westminster political machine.

From the wood paneled set, framed by the famous green benches, we follow the whips-MPs appointed by each party in Parliament to help organise their party’s contribution to parliamentary business and make sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants.

It’s a chaotic time with the Labour left (led by Phil Daniels’ Bob Mellish and Steffan Rhodri’s Walter Harrison) and the right of the Conservatives (Malcolm Sinclair’s Humphrey Atkins and Nathaniel Parker’s Jack Weatherill) depicted with a gargantuan class divide, which results in both sides harbouring deep resentment for the other.

Oh, and it’s all about the men, as woman were only just beginning to get their foot in the door, which results in testosterone fueled rucking and fist fights when some of the age old gentleman’s agreements are not adhered to.

The mid seventies are not a time looked back on affectionately when it comes to style and this is amusingly apparent with bouffant toupees and dodgy suits very much the order of the day.

The play is packed with real tidbits of historical intrigue, including when in 1976 Big Ben ground to a halt and symbolically ceased to chime (the bell tower will again fall silent later this year to undergo repairs) and when Labour MP John Stonehouse – the Member for Walsall North faked his own death.

The finale comes when after four year of scrabbling for support, the Labour whips finally succumb to the power of the right and their new iron lady, but not until we have been left with a sense of foreboding in the wake of the prophetic nature, which the play now appears to exhibit.

This House continues at the Garrick Theatre until 25th February.