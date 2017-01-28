Crystal Palace boss fumes at Toure escaping red card and cools talk of winger exit

Sam Allardyce felt Manchester City should have been reduced to 10 men after watching his Crystal Palace side slump to a 3-0 FA Cup exit.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and a Yaya Toure free-kick in stoppage time ensured another miserable afternoon for Eagles fans.

But things could have been different if Toure had been given a second booking for a first-half foul on Jordan Mutch, minutes after receiving a caution from referee Mike Jones.

Allardyce said: “The referee hasn’t done his job for me on the incident. It was a certain yellow card.”

Big Sam added that his side cannot focus on refereeing decisions in their fight for Premier League survival: “I’ve got more to worry about with the goals we’re conceding rather than moan about referees.”

Allardyce’s misery was compounded when new signing Jeffrey Schlupp hobbled off with a suspected hamstring injury.

“Losing Schluppy is a big blow, it’s his hamstring. Looks like it’ll be a while,” Allardyce said.

Palace will now focus on upcoming Premier League fixtures, starting with an away trip to Bournemouth on transfer deadline day before a crunch fixture next Saturday in SE25 against Allardyce’s former side Sunderland.

He said: “Only time will tell whether that defeat is a blessing or not. Every game you play you want to win it. We’ve lost that habit of winning. Our game is okay in parts, we sometimes look quite good and then a mistake creeps in and the opposition punish us.”

Allardyce also confirmed the Eagles are “very, very close” to signing Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland and he expects to sign two more before the deadline.

He went on to dismiss rumours that Andros Townsend will return to Newcastle on loan, stating that the chairman Steve Parish has received “no bid whatsoever for the club to consider.”