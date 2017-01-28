Karl Robinson reveals what he would like to add before transfer window closes

Karl Robinson has said that the inflated prices being quoted to Charlton for players are the reason he is yet to add even further to his squad during the January transfer window, but that he has support from owner Roland Duchatelet to delve into the market.

Jay Dasilva and Nathan Byrne have joined on loan from Chelsea and Wigan respectively until the end of the season. Jake Forster-Caskey signed permanently from Brighton, with Lewis Page also signing up on a long-term contract from West Ham.

Robinson says he’s been given the green light by owner Duchatelet to further bolster his squad but the Addicks manager is unwilling to do so at overinflated prices.

“The owner has said I can,” said the former Milton Keynes boss.

“It’s not like they’ve said no to me. I just can’t get my head around some of the figures that we’ve been told for certain players. It’s extortion and its wrong. It’s amazing that Charlton seem to have to pay top dollar and everyone else seems to get away with a bit of a discount.

“We do need bodies. I think one or two may go out as well. It’s important we get the right people in. I want honest people, I want the right type of people. I think the fans respect and like that.

“It was great seeing Ricky Holmes back (during the win at Bolton), he’ll start next week. Adam Chicksen will drop back to left-back but then you start looking at the bench to make changes in the wide areas? I think we need a winger or maybe a striker who can play as a winger.

“In an ideal world I want to buy a player that’s ours, is under 24 years of age and can drive us forward. Not an older player, we’ve got enough older players with quality. I want to add someone who can give us some longevity.”

Midfielder Anfernee Dijksteel, 20, made his first appearance on the bench for the Addicks first team at the Macron Stadium and Robinson heralded him as one of many examples of young players who will be given a chance under his management at The Valley.

“He’s a top player. He worked really hard in training and I like that. We were a little bit short. Jorge Teixeira is back next week but I’ve got a big decision to make there. The young players at Charlton Athletic have seen that I’ll give you a chance if you’re good enough, I won’t maybe look elsewhere.

“Sometimes maybe the answers are within. It’s harder to see that. Sometimes we look so far afield because there’s more clarity in that. But looking close to home, they’ve been grown in the right way with Steve Avory and Jason Euell. Maybe that is the way forward.

“I spoke to someone the other day who is a top academy director and he used to work in South East London. He felt it is the hottest property for young players. Maybe we need to look closer to home.”