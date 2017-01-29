The Stars of Strictly tell us about the party they are bringing to London

London is gearing up for a Strictly Come Dancing party next month as the 2017 live tour culminates with performances at both the SSE Arena and the O2, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Stars of the 2016 BBC television series, along with some of the nation’s favourite Strictly professionals will don the sequins and take to the stage for the 10th anniversary of the Live show and after watching the team in rehearsals a few weeks ago, I can guarantee London audiences are in for a real treat.

The theatrical spectacular boasts an all-star cast, with the three finalists from the last series all taking to the dance floor to share their accomplishments with the wider public

With Joanne Clifton currently enthralling audiences in theatres around the country as she takes the lead role in the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, her triumphant Glitterball trophy winning celebrity dance apprentice Ore Oduba, will be dancing with her sister-in-law Karen Clifton.

Louise Redknapp continues her successful partnership with Kevin Clifton and Danny Mac will present some highlights from his Strictly journey with his vivacious dance cohort Oti Mabuse.

Danny told me he was looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and said, “It was nice to leave the show at Christmas but to know there was still some of it left and so it wasn’t over. It was such an amazing experience.”

The pair will be performing their Samba to Magalenha by Sergio Mendes along with an ensemble made up of Strictly professionals to add another dimension to the raunchy and infectious number. It was a real highlight of the series for many fans of the show and the couple garnered a perfect score of 40 from the judges for their efforts.

The dance, which will possibly be remembered most from the last series, however was performed by former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls’ and his partner Katya Jones.

Their rendition of Gangnam Style will go down in Strictly Come Dancing history and is one of the routines the couple is sure to present when they take to the stage in London.

Balls proved to be surprisingly popular with the television audiences and his improvement from week to week won him applause from both judges and fellow contestants alike.

Ed said, “I think I surprised everyone, including myself by how long I lasted on the show. I was thinking it would be nice to get through the first couple of weeks; I didn’t want to go out on the first week and I really wanted to do my best. I think the thing we weren’t expecting was how much people would enjoy it and how much it would make people laugh and smile.”

After 12 years, the television show still commands Saturday night audience figures of nearly 5 million and recently won a National Television award in the best talent show category, an accolade which is voted for directly by the viewers.

The Strictly Live Tour is celebrating its 10th year on the road and will be presented by former celebrity contestant Anita Rani and directed by the judge everyone loves to hate, Craig Revel Horwood.

When Revel Horwood was first approached to be part of the show, he thought the concept was a terrible idea and that it would never last.

Craig told me, “I never thought it would be popular. A bunch of celebrities getting up there and learning to dance?”

After he landed the job as one of the judges, he decided he had to commit to the project and so went to Len Goodman’s school in Kent to gain a greater knowledge from the master about the different genres of dance he was to be scrutinising.

As with the television programme, the stage show has embraced a more theatrical quality over the years, introducing different styles of dance as well as impressive scenic design and lighting effects.

Craig has decided to go back to basics to mark the production’s decade however.

“We want the tenth anniversary to be about the dance and to celebrate really fantastic dance.

“We wanted it to be a human and emotional experience this year. In previous years we’ve relied on scenery and effects but this year we want it to be a celebration of the people and of dance.”

Daisy Lowe and Lesley Joseph complete the line up, with the judging panel made up of Revel Horwood, Karen Hardy and Len Goodman, who retired as head judge from the television show last year.

I asked Craig if they were paying special tribute to the legendary ballroom expert during the tour.

He laughed and said, “Just the fact that he [Goodman] can walk down the stairs and get on the stage is good. That will be tribute enough won’t it? We are doing a little thing showing Len’s favourites from over the years and I think they will be interesting for people to see.”

Strictly Come Dancing the Live Tour will be at the SSE Arena on the 9th and 10th of February and the O2 Arena on the 11th and 12th February.