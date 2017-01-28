Charlton boss has special praise for Addicks groundsman after 2-1 win at Bolton Wanderers

Charlton boss Karl Robinson praised the work ethic of the entire club after his 10-man side secured a fine 2-1 victory at Bolton.

An early red card for Lewis Page, who was sent off for bundling over Josh Vela after a Patrick Bauer mistake, coupled with an immediate opening goal for the hosts seemed to have former Addicks boss Phil Parkinson’s side in control.

But goals from Bauer and Wigan loanee Nathan Byrne turned the game around for the visitors, who showed excellent discipline in defence during the second period to earn all three points.

Robinson praised groundsman Nathan Chapman for ensuring his side could train on the pitch at The Valley in the build up to today’s game.

“Nathan, our head groundsman and his team have worked tirelessly,” said the Charlton boss.

“Today’s win is down to the work ethic of the club. They gave us a pitch to train on and you saw today tactically we looked very good.

“We looked a very good team, we were trying to move the ball through the midfield but we got hit with that sucker punch. We reshuffled. Tony Watt worked his socks off and was excellent. He moaned at me for taking him off as he felt he had another 90 minutes left in him.

“I feel sorry for Lewis Page, it wasn’t even his man. He did unbelievably to almost get there. Other than that, I don’t think there was many chances created, we were disciplined. Our second oldest player was our goalkeeper at 26 years of age. It showed in the energy and quality we played with. That’s the way I want my teams to play.”

Debutant Jake Forster-Caskey provided the assists for both of the South Londoners’ goals but Robinson didn’t want to get too carried away in the praise for the man he signed from Brighton and Hove Albion.

“He needs to be better,” said the 36-year-old, who also managed Forster-Caskey on loan during his time at Milton Keynes.

“Don’t be too easy on him because he’s a talent. If he performs like that for the next 7 or 8 games I’ll let him off on any average ones. I told him before the game that the last time he was here (with Milton Keynes), he was rubbish. First thing he said when he walked off was “I wasn’t rubbish today!”

Robinson pointed out that despite the correct decision being made over Page’s red card, he felt his side weren’t getting the rub of the green with the officials at this moment in time.

“When Ezri Konsa broke out in the 93rd minute and he was jumped into, he played on. There are a number of things that went against us. I don’t know what we’ve done as a club but officials certainly seem to have it in for us at the moment. He got the sending off right, I’ll give him that credit.

“We’ve not lost since Millwall away and we need to keep this run going. The draw at home to Millwall now is a better draw. We’ve got another difficult test at home to Fleetwood. We seem to be facing every team with a bit of momentum but that is part and parcel of being successful.

“Hopefully the fans are proud of their team. I’m trying to give them so pride back in their club and hopefully we can do that.”