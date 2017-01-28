Bolton 1 Charlton 2 – Ten-man Addicks pull off big win at Macron Stadium to fuel play-off dream

Ten-man Charlton secured a superb win at automatic promotion candidates Bolton Wanderers as Karl Robinson’s men came from behind to earn three points.

Things looked to be going sour for the South Londoners as Lewis Page was sent off after just 10 minutes, with the hosts taking the lead as Zach Clough buried the resulting free-kick.

But first-half goals from Patrick Bauer and Wigan loanee Nathan Byrne, his first for his new club, helped secure a memorable away win, sealed with a determined defensive effort in the second period.

Debutant Jake Forster-Caskey’s dipping volley, pushed away by former Addick Ben Alnwick, fired an early warning shot for the Trotters, before Robinson’s men seemed to shoot themselves in the foot.

Bauer’s mistimed jump for a defensive header left Josh Vela bearing down on the visitor’s goal. Page, whose only other Charlton appearance lasted 27 minutes due to injury, produced a clumsy challenge that sent the Bolton academy product tumbling. Referee Robert Jones produced a straight red card and the former West Ham man’s game was over.

To add insult to injury, Clough sent the resulting free-kick into the top corner of Rudd’s goal, leaving the South Londoners with a mountain to climb. He soon missed a chance to extend the lead, volleying over when well placed, a miss he would rue as the Addicks drew level moments later.

Bauer rose highest amongst the crowd to meat Forster-Caskey’s free-kick and earn a reprieve for his part in the earlier sending off.

Bolton looked to try and turn the extra man to their advantage, with Chris Solly deflecting a cross onto his own post and Jay Spearing testing Rudd from distance, but it would be the Addicks who edged ahead in first half injury time.

A superb run on the counter earned Forster-Caskey his second assist, as he slipped in Byrne to finish past the home goalkeeper.

Bolton put Charlton on the back foot early in the second period, forcing a handful of corners, but not testing Rudd who claimed them time after time. Watt, who consistently caused problems on the counter, was replaced on the hour mark by Lee Novak who made his return from injury as the hosts grew in their frustration with the game wearing on.

Rudd, imperious in the Addicks goal, was not stretched by Clough’s desperate effort on the turn as the game entered the final 10 minutes. Substitute Connor Wilkinson was equally lacklustre moments later when firing on the turn.

Gary Madine shanked an effort wide in added time, as Charlton hung on for a win they could barely hoped for after the opening stages.