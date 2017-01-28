Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3 – No excuses now as Premier League safety the sole focus following FA Cup exit

There will be no return to Wembley for Crystal Palace this season after Yaya Toure scored a sublime free-kick to complete a comfortable victory for Manchester City.

Earlier goals from Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane had settled the tie before Toure’s stoppage time effort.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce will feel aggrieved that Toure was not giving his marching orders in the first half after avoiding a second yellow card for a foul on Jordon Mutch.

The Ivorian had been booked minutes earlier for a foul on Joe Ledley and Palace fans were incredulous when referee Mike Jones kept his cards in his pocket.

Palace, beaten FA Cup finalists in 2016, gave a respectable display after Allardyce made six changes from the defeat to Everton last week. Now Big Sam must refocus his squad for the relegation battle, starting with a trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

City took their first two goals in clinical fashion after excellent through balls by Gabriel Jesus and David Silva respectively carved open the Palace defence. Sterling and Sane took their goals with composure past the advancing Wayne Hennessey.

New signing Jeffrey Schlupp produced another encouraging display but limped off late in the second half. Allardyce faces an anxious wait over his fitness for the Eagles’ trip to the south coast.

Palace went close twice in the first half after withstanding an early City onslaught, offering their biggest threat from Andros Townsend’s set-piece deliveries.

James Tomkins saw his shot saved by Willy Caballero after Benteke’s knock down. The Belgian had earlier seen his header deflected and gathered by Caballero.

The defeat could have been heavier if not for three excellent saves by Hennessey, getting his fingertips to Fabian Delph’s low drive. Hennessey had earlier denied David Silva and Gabriel Jesus with excellent parries in the first half.

Sam Allardyce bought on Loic Remy at half-time for Benteke, making his fourth appearance for the Eagles. The French striker should have equalised minutes after his introduction when City failed to clear their lines, blasting his volley over from Mutch’s drilled cross.

Sterling’s goal before half-time came when Palace were growing into the game. Townsend and Schlupp had combined well down the left-hand side on a few occasions but could not bring Benteke into the game.

Allardyce surely rested the Belgian ahead of the Bournemouth match. Palace now have no cup distractions ahead of a crucial period of league fixtures that will define their season.