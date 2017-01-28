Millwall’s David Livermore on 2004 FA Cup final defeat to Man Utd and how latest run can be help to promotion push

Millwall assistant boss David Livermore is expecting Watford to field their strongest side for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at The Den.

Bournemouth made 11 changes and came a cropper in South London earlier this month – although nothing should detract from a hungry, disciplined and efficient display to dump Premier League opposition out.

Livermore and manager Neil Harris both went all the way to the final with Millwall in the competition. The pair played in the 2004 3-0 defeat to Manchester United at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

You can get odds of 200/1 for the Lions to go all the way again this year.

Watford started big-hitters like Troy Deeney, Odion Ighalo, Etienne Capoue and Younes Kaboul in a 2-0 win over Burton Albion. They surely will do so again after the way the Cherries were spat out by Millwall after wholesale rotation by Eddie Howe.

“It gives you a lift,” said Livermore, when asked about Bournemouth’s selection for the tie. “Myself and Neil were at the Arsenal-Bournemouth game, they were 3-1 up and playing some fantastic football. You think ‘ooofff..this is going to be a tough one’.

“We kind of heard they might make some changes. So when their teamsheet came in and we put it on the board the players sensed there was a real opportunity, that maybe they are underestimating us.

“There were a lot of players in that Bournemouth team who hadn’t played a lot of football since September. We felt if we started quick and imposed ourselves in the game we could give them a tough day. Everything fell in place.

“Watford didn’t make as many changes. They took [Heurelho] Gomes out and put [Costel] Pantilimon in. There were two or three positions which were switched. We are anticipating them coming with what they consider is their strongest team.

“The first thing we wanted in the draw was to play at home. You’re hoping to get one of the real big boys – like the two Manchester teams or a London derby.

“Maybe we can take advantage of Watford having a focus on staying in the Premier League, because winning the FA Cup compared to keeping that status is not in the same financial ballpark.”

Livermore was part of that Millwall team which made history – the club’s first FA Cup final appearance. A 1-0 semi-final victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford in early April, Tim Cahill netting, had already guaranteed them UEFA Cup football the following season.

“You’re living out your boyhood dream,” recalled Livermore. “Every young lad wants to play in the final. When you went over the park you would play Wembley and picture yourself there.

“I loved it. We could relax. We could look forward to it, there was no pressure. The semi-final was the problem game – that’s probably the most nervous I’ve felt about a fixture. Purely because of the size of the prize. It wasn’t just about Millwall getting in an FA Cup final, there was Europe.

“We had beaten them a couple of times that season. There was huge responsibility on us players who went out on the pitch.

“You lean on the experienced people around you. Dennis Wise was player-manager and he had been in about five finals, something like that. Ray Wilkins was assistant – he’d played in World Cups and big clubs in Europe.

“But that apprehension was gone as soon as the match kicked off. We were 1-0 up at half-time. We were in the dressing room knowing the next 45 minutes were massive. It was a weird feeling. God forbid you were the one who made the error who wrecked the dreams.

“That was a learning experience. I’d never felt that kind of pressure on a football pitch.”

It was David versus Goliath in the final. Manchester United’s starting line-up contained Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 44th minute. A van Nistelrooy double ended any dreams of a fightback.

“We felt things were going to plan – we were frustrating United,” said Livermore. “That was our strategy. We went into the game with only one centre-forward because Danny Dichio had been sent off and got a three-game ban.

“So we were set up more defensive – 4-5-1. The plan was to take United into the latter stages. But Ronaldo scored from a set-play just as they were getting fed up and making unforced errors. It felt like relative success and then it was a header at the far post from the second phase on a corner.

“We never got back into it and I unfortunately gave a penalty away that put the game to bed. We did genuinely believe we had a chance.

“We weren’t stupid. We knew we had to be totally at our best and for United to have an off day. History had shown smaller teams can win finals.”

Millwall were fifth in the second tier in March 2004. But after knocking out the Black Cats they won just one of their remaining eight league fixtures.

“When we started out in the tournament we just thought ‘let’s see how far we can go’. We never dreamed of reaching the final – the bonuses we negotiated at the start of the season reflected that. We felt we had a really good chance of gaining promotion because we had such a strong squad. Up until we reached the final we were sat fourth with a couple of games in hand.

“I wouldn’t say we switched off but I think everyone breathed out a big sigh of relief knowing we had got to the final. Probably as a group we were not experienced enough to deal with that.

“We felt we’d already climbed our Everest that season.”

So is there a danger that this latest foray in the tournament could impinge on the ultimate goal – gaining promotion out of League One?

“No. I think you saw it with the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy last season that sometimes the cup competitions can work the opposite way – it can keep up a run of form and build confidence. It attracts attention to the football club – the right kind of attention.

“If we’re going to prioritise something then the league is our priority. But we want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup because of the attention and focus it can generate for the football club, you can’t underestimate that.

“We’re hoping to double our points tally in the second half of this year to have a really good chance of the play-offs. We need to make sure we time it right to get into the top six and stay there.

“We’re definitely better as a team and made a couple of really good additions [Jake Cooper and Jed Wallace on loan from Reading and Wolves]. Our squad is looking stronger and healthier.”

The scars from last season’s play-off final defeat to Barnsley took time to heal.

“It probably didn’t hit home until we had a game this season where we ended up having a pre-match meal at a hotel and you could see Wembley in the distance,” said Livermore. “It hit you in the stomach again. I thought I was over it but then you look at the arch and it brought back the disappointment.

“But we’re better as a football club and a staff. Neil is better for the experience. That is a positive really.”

Livermore, 36, started as a trainee at Arsenal before making the move to Millwall in 1999. He played over 300 matches for the Lions before signing for Leeds seven years later.

He cut his managerial teeth at non-league Histon before joining the Lions’ coaching staff, moving into the number two role when Harris replaced Ian Holloway.

“I owe the football club a lot. They brought me here at 19 and I had the best time of my career with them. Then they brought me back in a coaching capacity – hopefully that will be for a lot longer and now as a club we can move forward, achieve what we want to achieve.”