Tony Craig in 15th seasons as a pro – Millwall captain reveals reasons for his longevity

Tony Craig is in his 15th season of professional football – and reckons his family have helped to make his longevity possible.

The Millwall captain has played every minute in League One this season, only sitting out the EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest in August.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bradford was his 250th Football League appearance for his boyhood club. His first was a 3-3 draw at Nottingham Forest in April 2003.

“To play that many games for the club you support is a dream,” said Craig, unaware of the milestone until told by the South London Press. “I want to play many more – it means a lot to me.

“The average career is eight years for a professional footballer. Anything over that is a bonus. I count myself very lucky. It’s a great job.

“I keep myself to myself. I’ve got a close-knit family and they help me a lot. They are there for me when I need it. I’ve had highs and lows.

“Sometimes you have to sacrifice a night out with your mates, especially when you are younger. You’ve got to keep fit.

“A lot of it has been luck – if your face fits. Most of the time it has. I know my strengths. I’m not the most gifted player in the world but I put my body on the line and my opinion across. Thankfully the managers have seen my strengths and utilised them.

“My body is feeling good. At my age that might mean having an ice bath after training and icing my knee, after the injury there was more rehab to keep myself in tip-top shape. It is paying dividends at the moment.

“On Thursdays I do pilates with our physio. I try to get stronger core muscles and more flexibility.”

Craig started the campaign in central defence but since the return to fitness of Shaun Hutchinson and recent signing of Jake Cooper from Reading he has shifted to left-back.

“I’m certainly not going to moan if I’m starting games,” he said. “I wouldn’t be happy if I wasn’t.

“Jake came in on Friday morning and the pitch wasn’t the greatest, we could only do 20 minutes outside. He introduced himself, did his song that night – which got him involved in the group. His was horrendous! But it’s part of integrating into the squad.

“He didn’t know half of us but gave a really good account of himself at Bradford. About the only unfortunate thing was his header hitting the crossbar. He had a very steady debut.”

Jed Wallace is a more familiar addition to the Millwall squad for the remainder of the season. The on-loan Wolves winger impressed on his first stint with the South Londoners last season.

“He’s a very confident lad – most wingers are,” said Craig. “His last time here was very successful. He came in and did exceptionally well – he chipped in with a few goals and his work-rate was second to none. Jed knows when to track back and go forward.”

Craig played a handful of games for the Lions in the 2003-04 campaign where they reached the FA Cup final.

But he was in the stands for the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Now comes a chance for the current Millwall side to move another step in the tournament – and knock out Premier League Watford.

“They are a big scalp for us and we’ll certainly be up for it,” said Craig. “The league is our priority but sometimes it is nice to take your mind of that. This is more or less like a free game for ourselves.

“We can go out and express ourselves. As soon as it is over we’ll switch straight back to preparing for Walsall on Wednesday.”