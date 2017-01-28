Lions boss Harris looking to end week with second big victory after CPO scrapping success gives Millwall major boost

Neil Harris is hoping Millwall can pull off a second big win this week by knocking Watford out of the FA Cup.

The Lions had a major victory on Wednesday with confirmation that a compulsory purchase order of land around The Den had been abandoned by Lewisham council.

Some of the media focus around the issue got a greater spotlight after Millwall dumped Bournemouth out of the famous cup competition earlier this month.

BBC are screening Sunday’s tie against the Hornets as the home side – 2004 beaten finalists – look to take out another Premier League outfit and reach the fifth round

“The TV cameras are here for one reason – that they might see an upset,” said Harris. “Our approach to the game is everything to gain and nothing to lose from the fixture.

“It was exactly the same against Bournemouth – we gained everything and lost nothing from that scenario.

“What that Bournemouth game did at the time was just break into the headlines with the CPO situation. It gave us a real feel-good factor and positive press. We want to keep that ball rolling.

“The survival of this football club, which also extends to our role in the community, is far more important that one game of football. But the two can go hand in hand and feed off each other. We’ve done that in the last four weeks.

“It’s about continuing that momentum – being in the public eye in terms of our battle against the council and stopping them from throwing us under the bus.

“There has been nothing but positive news coming out this week, whatever the result on Sunday. Wednesday was another step in the right direction.”

Millwall’s only injury issues heading into the weekend are Shaun Hutchinson (hamstring), who will not be risked. Striker Harry Smith is still recovering from a dead calf suffered in an under-23 game.

“It will be a different test to Bournemouth,” said Harris. “They came here as a free-flowing footballing side – Watford can mix it up well. They will put out a really strong team, full of English players who have competed at the top level here and foreign internationals who have played at a high standard around the world. It is a really difficult fixture.”