Charlton captain Johnnie Jackson: I want to play on next season

Johnnie Jackson has taken on greater coaching responsibility under new Charlton boss Karl Robinson – but that doesn’t mean he is making plans to hang up his boots any time soon.

The Addicks captain has scored 54 goals in 246 matches – his whole-hearted commitment to the club’s cause over the past several years making him a firm fans’ favourite.

Robinson’s appointment in late November saw him brought into the Liverpudlian’s inner circle. For the New Year’s Eve fixture at Southend, Jackson was listed as a coach on the teamsheet filled out for the referee.

“I took a little bit of stick off the boys,” Jackson told the South London Press. “But it was nice. I was going there to watch the game and in the changing room he told me I was on the bench.

“When he first came in we sat down and had a good chat. He wanted me involved and part of what he was doing from day one.

“I’ve had a hamstring injury and it’s frustrating that I’ve not been able to play. They are the natural feelings you have as a player. But it’s been better this time because I’ve been involved. Normally I’ve been up in the stands watching – you’re a little bit detached – but this time I’ve been properly down on the sidelines. You feel you’ve got a bit more influence down there. In that respect it has been good.

“I’ve been to watch a few games with him and sat in on meetings about tactics and the opposition. He even got me to take one before Bradford away.

“I was playing at the start but then I got a niggle in the Boxing Day game at Milton Keynes. I didn’t think it was too bad, you don’t feel it is going to take too long – it’s just where I’ve had them before I have to be really careful before I return to training and playing that it doesn’t go again. I’ve got a bit of history with them now and that makes you more susceptible.

“When you’re a little older it takes more time. The biggest cause of hamstring injuries is previous hamstring injuries.”

Jackson was in the home dugout for the 0-0 draw with Millwall. Robinson described him as a “nightmare” to be sat alongside for the clash of two local sides.

“We were joking about it,” said Jackson. “I was a bit twitchy, I think more because of the game – who it was against – and the fact we hadn’t beaten them. That’s the game, the one game you really want to play in. It was difficult for me, especially having featured at The Den – I wanted to put it right.

“There were nerves, I’m not going to lie. But I don’t think that will be the norm. It was more the occasion that meant I wasn’t my normal self. I’m sure I’ll be a lot calmer for the next one.

“If I see something that perhaps they haven’t seen then I’ll just mention it to the gaffer – or he’ll ask me my thoughts on how the game is going. It’s another voice, another opinion. He always stresses he is open to suggestions.

“I know the lads inside out, what is going on in the changing room. That can be a big help. He’s still fairly new to the club and you can’t know everyone’s personalities.”

Jackson is waiting on a date for a final assessment for his UEFA B license, with plans to move onto his A one as soon as possible.

His Charlton contract is up in the summer.

“I’m learning on the job and hopefully I’ll still be a player next season,” he said. “I’m picking up things from the manager, how he works. You just gather information. I still feel like I’ve got a little while left to play. After that I will throw myself into coaching.

“I’ve got to speak to the club, how they see my role going forward.

I want to play. I realise the gaffer is not going to build his team around me – I won’t be the first name on the teamsheet anymore. I still feel I’ve got a role, on and off the pitch.

“When he has used me I’ve played in a deeper role and still felt I brought something to the side. There are other things I bring off the pitch. Hopefully the club see that I’m of value to them and we get something sorted.”

There has been talk of Charlton turning to Jackson before owner Roland Duchatelet went down the English route with Russell Slade and then Robinson. The latter is open that he would like to hand over to a club legend when his stint in charge ends.

Robinson is just two years older than his skipper. “I haven’t seen a manager so hands-on on the training pitch for years,” said Jackson. “He’s a real coach and teacher. He likes to educate you on the game. Tactically he’s very astute. He’s constantly doing new things and showing me the reasons why. Richie [Barker] is a really experienced coach – he’s been a manager himself – but the gaffer is very involved. Not all managers are that way.

“He’s very thorough on the opposition. We go into a game knowing them inside out. The intensity of training is very, very high. He has brought that.

“I was disappointed when Russell left – I got on great with him. It was an enjoyable place to work even if results were up and down. It’s the nature of the game – they felt they needed to make a change. That’s their prerogative.

“It’s good to work under two British coaches because we haven’t had any for a while. You definitely build up relationships. When they are not British – without being critical of anyone – sometimes that rapport isn’t there.”

Jackson has young bucks in those coveted central midfield spots at the moment. Joe Aribo’s displays have come in for praise while Ezri Konsa is also being deployed in a holding role.

“Ez is a centre-back but he’s very versatile,” said Jackson. “But he has that athleticism and attributes to go into central midfield and sometimes right-back.

“He’s strong for a young lad. A lot of his strengths can be utilised anywhere on the pitch. But going forward he will make a top-class centre-back.

“Joe’s done great since he came into the side. He has got lots of ability and a lovely left foot. Physically he’s able to deal with the demands of the league.

“He made his debut at Milton Keynes and made a mistake early on for their goal. You wonder how he will react and since then he has set up about six goals. He has gone from strength to strength.

“Even when he was with the under-23s you could see his potential. He has taken the chance given to him.”