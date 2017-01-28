Exclusive picture of Charlton winger Holmes’ foot injury – and him “tackling the advertising hoarding” against Millwall

Ricky Holmes has spoken about his horror foot injury – with pictures showing the full extent of the damage caused to the Charlton winger.

The summer signing from Northampton initially needed seven stitches in two deep puncture wounds after being on the receiving end of a tackle from Scunthorpe’s Conor Townsend in the FA Cup.

A later MRI scan revealed a fracture in the second metatarsal, ruling Holmes out for two months. He made his return in the South London derby draw with Millwall in SE7.

“I thought it was a pretty innocent tackle at the time,” said Holmes. “He’s flown in and gone studs up – but that’s how you tackle in that situation. It’s probably my fault, I turned into him instead of checking my shoulder and coming inside.

“It’s a contact sport and you’re going to get injuries. The way I play I’m always getting fouled or kicked – I want to take people on. I just thought it was another stamp on the foot. I tried to carry on. I was hobbling about but then I saw blood coming out of the boot and knew it was a bit more serious.

“Initially we didn’t think there was a break. When you have that sort of swelling then a fracture doesn’t always come up. It was about nine days later I had the scan because I still had some discomfort when I walked around.

“Thankfully I didn’t need an operation. It was just hairline across the top. It’s gutting – no-one wants to be injured. I was hitting a run of form as well and finding my feet at a new club.

“But if you got too downbeat about things like that you’d be forever down. In football you always pick up slight knocks or are tweaking muscles. You’ve got to come back stronger.”

Holmes’ injury was a blow for then boss Russell Slade. It deprived him of the club’s most consistent attacking performer.

Slade was sacked after the first of 10 League One games that the playmaker sat out – his depleted Addicks losing 3-0 in a SKY televised game at Swindon.

“I was gutted at the time,” said Holmes. “Russell signed me and had faith in me. He played me every week. He played a certain way which some fans didn’t like and some accepted. But I enjoyed my time with him.

“In the last couple of weeks I’ve been working with Karl [Robinson] and I know Richie Barker [assistant manager] from Portsmouth. We’re now going down a new avenue.

“There is definitely an element of more freedom at the top end of the pitch. Every manager has a different style. If it clicks, fantastic. I’m sure we’ll move up the league and get results.

“I’m always happy just being out on the pitch. Under any manager I’ll always work as hard as I can. My workrate has always been an aspect of my play. I want to chip in with a few goals and assists for the boys.”

Coming back in the intensity of a South London derby was always going to be demanding.

Holmes got 10 minutes at the end of the 0-0 draw with the Lions but could not conjure a moment of magic.

“I only had two training sessions prior to that and after we had used two substitutes so early I thought I wouldn’t be getting on,” he said. “My brain and feet were on a different wavelength – I think I got tackled more by the Halifax advertising board! I was just so happy to be out there and my enthusiasm took over.

“On the Millwall showing I’m about a month away from being back to my best! It will come, it will come – the more we train. Training has really upped a notch. It’s been harder to get on the grass because of the pitches being frozen. In a couple of games I’m sure I’ll be match-fit.”

The issue for Charlton is that they need almost title-winning form in the next few months to muscle their way into the play-off picture. Starting with a match at a Bolton Wanderers side who have not been outside the top four in two gameweeks since August 13.

“I fancied them, I fancied Sheffield United and I fancied us – that’s why I signed here,” said Holmes. “It hasn’t been for us but I thought we were the better team when we played them at home.

“We played a diamond formation and we dominated, even though we drew. You get a lot of direct football with Bolton, it is the way [Phil] Parkinson likes to play.

“The seven fixtures we have got in February will define our season. We need to pick up a lot of points along the way. We’ll give it a go and see where we are.”