Theatre boss says La La Land shows there should be gongs for choreographers

Like so many people this week I watched (and loved) Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the screen musical La La Land. The film tells a beautiful story about a struggling actress and an equally struggling pianist in Los Angeles, and the way their lives come together. With all the spirit and glamour of a classic Hollywood musical but enough modern self-awareness to appeal to a much younger audience, the film is sweeping the board at awards ceremonies and generating fantastic word of mouth from audiences.

For me, one of the clear stars of the film is the choreography – equal parts parody, pastiche and tribute to the golden era of Hollywood musicals. With an opening to finally rival the Skid Row opening of Little Shop Of Horrors (a personal favourite), clever use of modern props for musical numbers around the house and even a pool-side above/below the water-line party number, the choreography does as much as the music, the lyrics and the performers themselves to set the tone and carry the story along. Gosling and Stone dancing a duet outside the Griffith Observatory has the same stylistic confidence as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at their best, and whilst it is the performers we fall in love with, it’s the choreography that creates the magic.

Choreographers have always fared well on screen in Hollywood. From the aerial shots of Busby Berkeley’s musical numbers in the 30s to Gene Kelly’s rain drenched Singin’ In The Rain in the 50s to the finger clicking gang fights of West Side Story in the 60s, the space, the locations, the camera angles and the opportunity for set pieces that transcend the limits of a theatre stage have given us some unforgettable cinematic moments. In recent years the likes of Chicago, Les Miserables and Nine have also made their way into the cinema, proving an enduring audience desire for big screen musicals.

However, with such iconic contributions to the Hollywood canon it is astonishing to realise that choreographers are routinely ignored at awards ceremonies. At the Oscars, a choreography award (Best Dance Direction) survived for three years from 1935-37 but has not been awarded since. At the Golden Globes where the film set a new record for the most awards won by a single film, La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore was named repeatedly in acceptance speeches and was invited to choreograph the opening of the awards ceremony, but was not eligible to win anything. The BAFTAs in this country are no different, with no award on offer for choreography.

When we assemble a creative team for a stage musical, the choreographer is as important as the designer, the lighting designer or the performers themselves. When the theatre awards season comes around, led by the Oliviers, choreographers will get their due. Surely, with the Golden Globe success of La La Land it is time that those working behind the scenes to organise the film award ceremonies on both sides of the Atlantic start celebrating the work of the choreographer. Surely, if anyone is in any doubt, just imagine a musical without one – Top Hat without tap dancing, Grease without the high school dance-off or Mary Poppins without the dancing chimney sweeps. They simply would not be the same.

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre.