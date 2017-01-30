Study into the fascinating history of Greenwich’s St Alfege Church

A CHURCH with a fascinating history is to be the subject of research on the role it has played in the community.

Greenwich resident Alison Fisher, a postgraduate student at the University of Greenwich has been awarded the Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship to delve into the history of St Alfege Church.

The Grade 1 listed building in Greenwich Church Street is a key part of the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site. It was the first church built under the Fifty New Churches Act of 1711 designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor to replace those lost in the Fire of London.

Alison, a qualified architect, and student at the university’s Faculty of Architecture, Computing and Humanities, said: “The position of St Alfege Church within the social framework of this area is central to understanding the development of Greenwich, and I’m keen to delve into its complex history. The physical memorials and surviving church records will enable me to examine the church’s rich and varied role at key moments over two and half centuries.”

The research ties in which the church’s project Heart of Greenwich, Place and People, which netted an initial £153,200 from the Heritage Lottery Fund last June. The development cash is to progress plans to open the church more to the community and explore the stories of the many famous people associated with the church such as Henry VIII, Thomas Tallis and General James Wolfe.

The vicar Rev Chris Moody, said: “Our church holds the history of Greenwich and its community. We are delighted that Alison is developing this fascinating line of research, which will uncover much about its history. As an architect and local resident, Alison is uniquely qualified, and we are tremendously grateful to the University of Greenwich for awarding her the Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship. We would also be interested to hear from anyone with family links to the church, and have set up a book to note these in our vestibule.”

The research is to look at three key moment which are the building of the church, the development of an ‘overflow’ church St Mary’s in 1825 and the restoration of St Alfege by Sir Albert Richardson, following extensive damage during the Second World War.