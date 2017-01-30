Monday, January 30, 2017
Audience at Goldsmiths musical murder mystery to play jurors

By Mandy Little -
The Accused. Goldsmiths Forensic show

ATTENDEES will be invited to play jurors at a 1950s musical murder mystery event featuring two psychological experiments.

The Accused: The Psychology of a Murder Trial is to be staged at Goldsmiths, University of London on three consecutive nights from Thursday February 9.  Alongside music, film, dancing and drama entertainments the university’s Forensic Psychology Unit (FPU) will conduct two research experiments for which guest participation is optional.

Goldsmith’s staff and students are to present a dramatisation of a high profile 1950s murder trial based on transcripts and court records and attendees will get the chance to play the role of jurors. The entertainments in the style of the era are to performed by Goldsmiths’ Acting and Filmmaking Society and the Musical Theatre Society

In 2016 the FPU’s first dramatic event, The Death of Jane Doe: The Psychology of a Murder Investigation, was named winner of the CorpComms Magazine award for best communications by a public sector organisation. Research by the unit, led by Professor Fiona Gabbert, has informed major developments in eyewitness identification and the interviewing of victims and witnesses in the UK and internationally.

Tickets for the three events in the Great Hall at Goldsmiths in Lewisham Way, New Cross which cost £10 each can be obtained via eventbrite.

