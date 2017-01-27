Saraswati Puri in Wimbledon

Saudha, one of the leading Indian classical music promoters of the country (BBC Radio) is launching a free and colourful community festival of joy and happiness called Saraswati Puja on Wednesday from 5.30pm at Merton Art Space, Wimbledon Library.

The festival is a vital religious ceremony for Hindus but the idea of Devi Sarswati as the goddess of art, music and knowledge is popular in all different cultural communities around the globe.

The festival entails worshipping Goddess Saraswati in a traditional way with number of colourful rituals and then celebrates the spiritual joy and profound happiness through a colourful arts and music sessions. The event as a whole promotes the deep love and humanity through involving people from all different communities.

After the rituals of worships, the event embraces extremely devotional music from the first Indian Nobel Lauriat in literature Rabindranath Tagore, Indian classical music, multi-cultural poetry and classical dance by number of prominent and emerging performers and child prodigies.

It also features an eminent music group called iyatraQuartret. The artists include Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Dr David Lee Morgan, Saleel Tambe, Dr Piya Bhagwat, Satarupa Banerjee, Kritika Narayanan, Zakir Zafran​, Soma Chatterjee​ and others. This auspicious event is curated by the most sought-after Indian classical vocalists in this country, Chandra Chakraborty.

The director of Saudha Ahmed Kaysher said: “This is the first Sarswati Puja being held in Merton by Saudha as part of paying our devotion to Devi Sarsawati who is the goddess of art and wisdom. It will be a true colourful community event in terms of the audience engagement from all different communities of South London and most obviously for its highly acclaimed artists from different cultures.”