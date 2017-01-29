Top photographer from Eltham pleased to exhibit in gallery dedicated to Stephen Lawrence

A TOP international photographer deeply affected by the murder of Stephen Lawrence as a child is pleased to exhibit in a gallery dedicated to the teen.

Karl Ohiri’s show “My Granddad’s Car” is being staged at the Stephen Lawrence Gallery run by the University of Greenwich where the photographer studied. It is an expanded version of the show that has just been well received at the New Art Exchange Nottingham.

Karl, who grew up in Eltham, said: “I made loads of amazing friends and learned a lot from living there. The murder of Stephen Lawrence also affected me deeply. As a ten year old it was scary to think that the racism we experienced could potentially lead to death. To exhibit in the Stephen Lawrence Gallery, which both reminds us of that but also embodies hope and human potential, feels right.”

Karl who studied BA (Hons) Media & Communications at the University of Greenwich, said: “I am delighted to be able to show my work at the university. My degree shaped the way I think about things. We had some of the best lecturers and I still have a strong communication with them, and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of students.”

The exhibition is inspired by the abandoned shell of a Beetle Karl discovered by the photographer as a boy when his mother first took him to stay in the family home in Nigeria. He and fellow photographer Sayed Hasan, whose family was from Pakistan, decided to bring back their grandfathers’ respective cars to the UK. The ensuing struggles and bureaucratic delays became the subject of an art project about migration and identity.

Karl’s work is also currently on show at the National Portrait Gallery. His portrait, ‘Boy Scout’ is showcased in the Taylor Wessing Prize exhibition, the world’s leading portrait photography competition.

The free exhibition opened last Thursday (12) at the university’s Stephen Lawrence Gallery in the university’s Stockwell Street building in Greenwich town centre and it is to run until Friday February 10.