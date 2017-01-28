Proposals welcome to make use of empty buildings in Catford town centre

PROPOSALS to make creative use of empty buildings in the run up to the regeneration of Catford town centre are being invited.

Lewisham council are inviting expressions of interest for the use of Thomas Lane Depot, The Brookdale Club in Brookdale Road in addition to 17-18 Catford Broadway. The depot and club buildings are earmarked for demolition during the planned redevelopment of Catford Town Centre and Milford Tower however this is not to take place until at least 2021. However the two former shop buildings in Catford Broadway are not to be bulldozed and so are being offered on a permanent basis.

The council is flagging up that the spaces offer “wide possibilities for diverse, creative, commercial, residential and mixed use occupation”. Its report notes: “the hope for these developments is to inject a new burst of life and creativity into some of Catford’s derelict and unused spaces, helping to bring new talent, opportunities and resources to the local area”.

The depot in Thomas Lane comprises of a large warehouse space originally used by market traders. The building behind Catford Constitutional Club has been vacant for 10 years and is in a state of dilapidation. It is hoped that it could house a mix of retail, commercial, business and leisure uses and a lease of at lease four years can be offered.

The council acquired the Brookdale Club, formerly used as a working man’s club, in December. It is much better condition that the other properties on offer and could be used until it is demolished for housing or commercial ventures.

The properties at 17-18 Catford Broadway offer both ground floor commercial space and upper residential flats. The previously privately owned buildings are in a poor condition and the council estimate it would take £200, 000 to bring them back into usable condition for permanent reuse.

It is hoped uses will contribute towards the night time vibrancy and economy of the town centre and so proposals considered will include pub or club space, cafe, restaurant or perhaps gym or studio space.

The deadline to make expressions of interest to the council is Tuesday February 7 for more information email jessie.lea@lewisham.gov.uk