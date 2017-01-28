Deptford premier of play on importance of club culture for LGBT community

A premier of a new play which spotlights the importance of underground club culture for the LGBT community is to be staged.

Show We Raise Our Hands in the Sanctuary, featuring choreographed dance and clubbing scenes, is to run at The Albany in Deptford from Tuesday January 31 until Saturday February 11.

The show developed by Inky Cloak theatre company, as part of Albany Theatre’s Hatched new writing programme is set in the 1980s but aims to also highlight issues today as gentrification sweeps away LGBT clubs and pubs in London.

Joint artistic directors and former journalists Daniel Fulvio and Martin Moriarty set up Inky Cloak three years ago to create works which explore gender and sexuality. Previous works include the critically acclaimed Cover Her Face, which re-cast John Webster’s Duchess of Malfi as the trans heroine of a 1950s London ‘honour killing’ tragedy.

The new work tells the tale of two best friends who become disenchanted by the London gay disco scene of 1981 and decide to create to their own underground club. The venue aims to be a place of pure escapism where prejudice, poverty and bigotry can be forgotten for a few hours.

But the success of the project brings ambition and addiction along with the onslaught of AIDS which all threaten to tear their friendship – and their sanctuary – apart. The show, aims to high light how crucially important queer spaces and gay friendship were at the time and give a message of hope and determination for the here and now.

The show stars Dean Graham, Jahvel Hall, Carl Mullaney and Oseloka Obi with dance sequences

choreographed by accomplished director Mina Aidoo who trained at the London School of Contemporary Dance. The designer is Ingrid Hu, with lighting design by Marty Langthorne is a Lighting Designer With sound design by live loop musician Xana

Tickets for the show, which is suitable for those aged 14 and above are priced from £10 to £15 and can be obtained from the box office 020 8692 4446