Appeal after 78-year-old man dies in road collision with a cement mixer lorry

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision in Battersea.

Police were called at 10:28hrs on Thursday, 26 January to Battersea Park Road, at the junction with Cabel Road, SW11, to reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a pedestrian in collision with a white cement mixer lorry.

The elderly pedestrian, a 78-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course and formal identification awaits.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 8285 1574, the police non-emergency line on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, tweet police via @MetCC

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.