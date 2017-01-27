Greenwich council boss on the importance of the Sugar Smart campaign

Mercury column by Cllr Denise Hyland the leader of Greenwich council

The health and well-being of our children tomorrow depends on the decisions they take today. This is the key message we’re driving home to young people across the Royal Borough of Greenwich with our ‘Sugar Smart’ Campaign, launched last Tuesday. Greenwich and Lewisham are the first London boroughs to join the national Sugar Smart campaign – endorsed by Jamie Oliver – to encourage organisations to actively reduce the sugar in their products.

I am delighted that we have already secured 18 signatories from local organisations on the‘Sugar Smart Pledge’ to limit the sugary products they sell and provide healthier options to their customers- especially children. Through educating young people on the dangers of a poor diet and by partnering with local organisations to combat the availability of cheap, sugary products, we can tackle the scandal of childhood obesity and help local families live healthier and happier lives.

January has also been a very busy month for our Private Rented Sector Enforcement Team who have served a Prohibition Order on a rogue landlord in Charlton who was exploiting an elderly couple. The husband, a retired Gurkha, had been living his wife in a tiny, sub-standard flat at the back of the landlord’s property. The flat suffered from mould and damp with terrible bathing facilities completely unsuitable for the tenants. We took firm action with the Metropolitan Police through serving a Prohibition Order to close the flat immediately. We also found new, safe accommodation with the right support and facilities for the elderly couple.

However, such upsetting cases of exploitation underpin the importance of having a properly regulated private rented housing market and that’s exactly why we are asking for residents’ views on extending the council’s licensing of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). The public consultation is open to anyone living in Greenwich and in neighbouring boroughs- I strongly encourage readers to look at our proposals to ensure that every house in multiple occupation meets an acceptable standard in safety and facilities. The consultation closes on 24 February<x-apple-data-detectors://4> so make sure your voice is heard at www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/haveyoursay<http://www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/haveyoursay>

Last week I was privileged to attend a reception at the Polish Embassy where the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Mr Arkady Rzegocki, thanked representatives of London’s Councils and members of the Polish diaspora. I believe it is especially important post Brexit to recognise the contribution of all workers, businesses and residents in the Royal Borough of Greenwich wherever people are originally from.

In the spirit of coming together as one community, I would also like to remind residents of the return of our Better Together meetings which will be running throughout January and February. The latest series of meetings will give us an opportunity to report back on the progress made since the previous meetings held in September 2016 in which 572 suggestions were submitted at drop-in sessions, evening meetings and online. Come along and look out for the ‘You Said, We Did’ banners to see what we have accomplished together. Please visit royalgreenwich.gov.uk/BetterTogether<http://royalgreenwich.gov.uk/BetterTogether> for more information and for details on registering for the events.

While putting dates in your diary, don’t forget the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta which gives the borough the opportunity to once again showcase itself as the definitive home of Tall Ships. The regatta will sail from Greenwich to Quebec in Canada to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation. Between ‪13-16 April 2017<https://webmail.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/OWA/UrlBlockedError.aspx> we will be welcoming a fleet of majestic tall ships four days before they set sail for Canada. Experience once-in-a-lifetime voyages aboard these grand vessels and catch a fireworks show like no other against the fitting backdrops of Maritime Greenwich and historic Woolwich. I look forward very much to seeing you there.

Cllr Denise Hyland is the leader of Greenwich council