Plumbing the depths – Brexit backers issued death threats to Tory-donor millionaire

A business pioneer has spoken about the death threats he receiving after funding the court case to force a Brexit vote in parliament.

Charlie Mullins, who founded Pimlico Plumbers, has had to pay for 24-hour security on his home and headquarters in The Oval after being told he would be “beheaded” for his stance.

The entrepreneur, who grew up on a South London council estate but is now a multi-millionaire, has spent more than £80,000 funding a court case which went all the way to the Supreme Court on Tuesday – but the price has been eternal vigilance.

He has employed a bodyguard for himself and two security guards for his offices in Lambeth. at a cost of more than £60,000.

But he expressed his thanks to all the people who have supported his bid to force the Government to have withdrawal from the EU properly scrutinised by the people’s elected representatives.

“I had death threats on Twitter,” he said “One said he would behead me. It was disgraceful, when you bear in mind what happened to MP Jo Cox.

“Unfortunately, there’s some stupid people out there who want to take things too far

“I have had to fund security measures until it calms down.

“I did not report the threats to police – by my customers did. People hiding behind their keyboard in their bedroom, personally abusing me, does not bother me.

“The police investigated. But at the end of the day, you have to get on with life

“The support i have had has been tremendous. So many people from all over the country- but 70 per cent of Londoners voted to remain. They have been especially supportive in Lambeth. They have told me to stand up to those tactics. ‘You are doing it for all of us,’ they said.”

The supreme court case was won by Gina Miller, who was backed by judges on Tuesday in their judgement, which forced Prime Minister Theresa May to guarantee she would allow the House of Commons to debate the deal to leave the EU.

Conservative Party donor Mullins said: “I am not trying to stop Brexit – though people in business cannot believe Theresa May is cutting us off from a market with 500 million people. I just want to make sure MPs are involved. We need those 650 people to work out the best deal for the country.

“Parliament took us into the Common Market in 1972 – it should take us out.

“It only took the judges 90 seconds to sum up why they agreed with that.”