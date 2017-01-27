Mad Pride New Cross gig to celebrate Holocaust Memorial Day on Sunday

MENTAL health campaigners who use music to challenge prejudice are staging a gig to celebrate Holocaust Memorial Day.

Mad Pride’s event “Lest We Forget – Never Again is to be held at The Montague Arms in New Cross on Sunday January 29 from 3pm until 1pm.

Musicians signed up to play include Hugh Metcalf with Jim Le Baigue, Psycho Yogi, Bromide, Gerry Marshall, Dave Russell, Frank Bangay, Jessica Lawrence, Jazzman John Clarke, King Miserable, Hoodo Man, Fiona Branson and Lonely Fire.

The event marks Holocaust Memorial Day which is on Friday January 27 the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. In addition to remembering the millions of victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution the day also provides a chance to remember the victims of the subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda and Darfur.

The gig follows the success of Mad Pride’s ‘Anti Xmas Party’ held at the same venue in December.

The campaign aims to use music and the arts to challenge prejudice and stigmatisation of those given negative mental health labels.

Organiser David Skull says: “Mad Pride stand in solidarity with all vulnerable and downtrodden people to say ‘Never Again”. We feel it is vital to educate people about the realities about what happened to disabled people and people with mental health problems under the Nazi regime, and what it is like to live with stigma and prejudice and to be forced to live in poverty

Mad Pride are supporters of individuality and valuing what everyone can contribute and bring to society. We believe that everyone is of value.”

Mr Skull, who is to perform poetry as act King Miserable, is the former lyricist and vocalist for South East London band the Dispossessed which built up a cult following in the 1980s.

He said the gig was taking place at the Montague Arms thanks to Steve Elwell who stages regular musical events at the pub and is a long term supporter of the cause.

He said: “As with all Mad Pride events all of the artists performing are donating their services without a fee. Some of those performing have personal experience of mental health difficulties others are performing to support our cause. We are always grateful for the support of local artists with a following of some sort so that we can get our message out to a wider audience.

The event will also pay tribute to former Mad Pride founder member Robert Dellar and campaigner poet and singer Ingrid Andrew who have recently passed away.

Admission is by the suggested donation of £5 or £2 for the unwaged.