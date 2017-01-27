Lewisham Shopping Centre and Circle Collective celebrate apprentice training success

Lewisham Shopping Centre held a day of celebrations with social enterprise Circle Collective, which offers training to unemployed young people through its streetwear store.

The celebration was by way of an exclusive exhibition and graduation ceremony.

Ailish Christian-West, head of shopping centres at Land Securities, led the graduation for 15 young people who completed Circle Collective’s Get Employed training course, which has been running at the centre since 2016.

The event, attended by Heidi Alexander, Labour MP for Lewisham East and Vicky Foxcroft, Labour MP for Deptford, offered guests an exclusive look at displays by budding independent designers and creatives, as well as showcasing case studies from those who have secured

employment following the completion of the programme.

Also in attendance was CanDo Coffee, the social enterprise that creates opportunities for unemployed people and has a cart at Lewisham Shopping Centre. They provided sweet treats for the occasion as well as the team behind XLP Music Van – a converted police van that provides music lessons to young people across some of the most disadvantaged inner-city estate communities in London . It’s funded by Land Securities and visits Lewisham Market, in front of the centre every Thursday where they deliver a youth mentoring project.

Heidi Alexander MP said: “All too often, schemes to help people get into work have the same tired formula – turn up to a classroom, get guidance on your CV and interview technique and then go find yourself a job. The Circle Collective and Circle Training couldn’t be more different. Hands-on experience, in a real-life situation, working with people who can really help you get your first job.

“The young people who have benefited from the scheme in Lewisham seem to have had real

success in getting employment afterwards. Land Securities should also be congratulated for giving them the training shop rent-free”.

Paul Redden, centre manager at Lewisham Shopping, said: “The team and I are so thrilled to have held the Circle Collective exhibition and graduation ceremony. It’s been fantastic to see those who have been through the programme go on to graduate and I’m looking forward to hearing about their first jobs.

Circle Collective do so much great work within the local community so we’re so pleased to have had them with us and look forward to our continued work together.”

Circle Collective has an innovative approach to training for unemployed young people, providing a real working environment where they can learn about customer service and gain crucial work experience. Since its inception, Circle Collective have helped more than 200 young people into work and are looking at expanding to support more young people.

Any volunteers interested in supporting the work undertaken by Circle Collective can visit www.circlecollective.org, where you can also shop the independent designer collections stocked by the store.