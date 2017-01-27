On track for reopening of rail following freight train derailment

The stretch of railway destroyed by the derailment of a freight train is set to reopen on Monday and normal services will resume says rail bosses.

But people whose journeys have suffered major delays and cancellations due to the closure of the stretch between Lewisham and Hither Green stations are urged to check before they travel.

Network Rail engineers have been working round-the-clock to rebuild the 50 metres of railway damaged by a freight train when it derailed on Tuesday at 5.30am. Part of a junction was also destroyed and the two derailed wagons, one of which was left on its side, needed to be craned back on to the rails. In addition around 30 tonnes of sand had to be removed by hand. The 1,000m long freight train had 18 wagons filled with sand of which the rear two derailed.

Network Rail says good progress has been made and plans are in place to return services to normal for commuters on Monday morning. However, there is still a large amount of work to do over the weekend and passengers are being advised to check before they travel on Monday morning

Andy Derbyshire the chief operating officer said: “It has been a difficult week for passengers on our railway and I’m very conscious of how patient everyone has been while we repair the line.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to rebuild the damaged section and we are on target to get commuter trains running as normal on Monday morning. However, it’s a big job and we are advising commuters to check before they travel on Monday.”

Southeastern is offering Delay Repay compensation – at double the normal value – to passengers delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result of this incident.

David Statham, managing director at Southeastern, said: “We know the freight train derailment this week caused our passengers a great deal of inconvenience. We’ve done all we can to keep people moving, but the line closures heavily hit our services.

“Network Rail engineers have been working around the clock to get the freight train moved and the track fixed. Their hard work means the reopening of the railway is on target and this will allow us to run normal services again at the start of next week. I would to thank our passengers for their patience and ask them to please check before they travel on Monday morning.”

Changes to Southeastern’s normal timetable due to the Lewisham freight train derailment will remain in place this weekend.

For the latest information, passengers are advised to check with National Rail Enquiries or Southeastern at southeasternrailway.co.uk or @Se_Railway on Twitter.