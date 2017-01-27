Millwall’s FA Cup run – a breakdown of the money banked so far by the Lions

Millwall will make £90,000 in prize money if they reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Lions banked £67,500 from progressing from the third round with a 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

In total Millwall have already been guaranteed £112,500 from their passage to this stage of the competition due to a 1-0 win against Southend United (£18,000) and 5-2 success over non-league Braintree Town (£27,000).

Fifth round winners get prize money of £180,000 – that figure doubling to £360,000 for reaching the semi-finals.

Millwall’s fourth round tie against Watford this Sunday has been selected for live coverage by BBC, meaning an extra six-figure payment heading to the League One outfit.

“The importance of the FA Cup to all clubs – not just commercially – but for the fans and the history of the competition is something we think is important,” said Lions chief executive Steve Kavanagh.

“We’ll always give it the right level of attention and we’re extremely grateful for the BBC in selecting the game to help give the club the profile it is going to get.

“That is important, especially with the other political agendas taking place around us.”