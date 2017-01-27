Crystal Palace new boy backed to cause “havoc” by former coach

Jeffrey Schlupp has been backed to be a success at Crystal Palace by adding a havoc-factor to their attacking play.

That is the view of Derby assistant manager Chris Powell, who was at Leicester City when the lightning fast left-footer came through the academy ranks and onto the first-team scene.

Powell tried to sign Schlupp on loan while he was manager of Charlton.

The 24-year-old has now ended up in South London after becoming Sam Allardyce’s first signing as Crystal Palace boss.

“I was coming towards the end of my career and Jeffrey was scoring goals in the youth team at Leicester,” explained Powell, who signed for the Foxes in 2008. “When I became player-coach I began to help out with the development team and he started to come in.

“He was an out-and-out striker who scored a hatful of goals – because he had such great pace and was a good finisher. He was a talked about young player.

“When I started having him in games he would play centre-forward, wide left or wide right. You could definitely see he had some quality which would give him a career. Just what level was up to him.

“He was a player I thought people wouldn’t forget about. Not just because of his exploits as a player but also his surname – it’s unusual! He always had the qualities which would serve him well. I was really pleased and proud with the way he came through into the first-team at Leicester.”

The question is how Schlupp went from a marauding attacker to proving a useful left-back option for Leicester. He went on to play over 100 times for the Foxes before his switch to the capital.

“He was coached well by all the staff at Leicester,” explained Powell. “They felt it would be hard for him to get into his natural position but he had the right attributes for full-back – being quick and powerful. He had that from the age of 14 or 15.

“It’s just about harnessing and teaching those defensive skills and keeping your concentration levels up – because it is different when you switch it away from the attacking side. Jeffrey took it on very well. He even had a trial period at Manchester United, they felt he potentially had the quality to play there, but he ended up back at Leicester.”

Schlupp hit six goals in nine games for Brentford in 2011. Powell, then in the Charlton hotseat, had the Hamburg-born man on his wanted list.

“I wanted to bring him in on loan,” he said. “It was more as cover at centre-forward, but also left wing. He could play a couple of different roles. It never came off. After his loan at Brentford I think Leicester thought he was going to be ready for their first-team. He never went out on loan again.”

Schlupp found himself in a wing-back role last Saturday as Palace went with a three-man central defence.

But that seemed to be down to limitations in terms of personnel. With Wilfried Zaha back from Africa Cup of Nations duty, it would be no surprise if Allardyce reverted to a midfield four.

What does Powell see as Schlupp’s best position? “Wide left, for me. He will push back the opposing right-back but also he’d be good cover if you’ve got a left-back who is more adventurous and goes beyond him. Jeff will just fill in until the left-back is in his normal position. He can do both jobs.

“Once he gets himself up and running he’ll play week in, week out. He’s a player who just keeps going. I think the fans will like his positivity on the ball. Whoever he is up against he will give them problems. A fit, flying Jeffrey Schlupp is a hard player to stop.

“I really hope he does well. It’s time for him to get himself up and running. It would have been tough playing a bit-part this season after having a bigger role in their title-winning one.

“I’ve seen varying fees thrown around – ranging from £9million to £11million – in the current climate it is a good value, because of his age. He won’t lose value as long as he plays and gets to the standard I feel he can get to. I’m sure Palace and Sam feel there is more to come.

“As a young lad he just used to run past people on his own. I used to have to cajole him and tell him to do it – because he was so quick. He created havoc – and when you think of Palace then you think of [Wilf] Zaha and [Yannick] Bolasie causing havoc at times.

“People say about the end product, but they make things happen. Jeff does that – he makes things happen. He won’t just play it backwards and be safe. He’ll go at full-backs, get crosses in, fire shots in and get into the box.

“If he gets the right support, which I’m sure he will from Sam and the rest of his staff, he can be a really good buy for Crystal Palace.”