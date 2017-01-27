My time with Bobby Moore

Author Tony Flood has revealed more about England’s World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore – not seen in the recent TV series Tina & Bobby – in his book My Life with the Stars.

The book by author and former journalist Tony Flood, claims to give an insight into Bobby Moore, who wrote a column for the Sunday Sport newspaper.

Mr Flood, who lives near Woolwich said: “He wrote a column for Sunday Sport in

addition to match reports. The paper’s style was to come down firmly on one side of any argument, but Bobby often sat on the fence.

“On those occasions when he did come up with a strong opinion, he would invariably frustrate us by then adding ‘but on the other hand…’ and giving the opposite view.

“So I would patiently go through every aspect with him and count up how many pros and cons he came up with.

“Whatever was the highest would be printed in the paper as his rock solid opinion – and he accepted that.”

Mr Flood also says in his book how Bobby was still idolised by fans despite claiming he was ignored by the football profession he had graced as a player many years earlier.

Tony said: “It was ridiculous that none of the big clubs offered Mooro a job as a

manager or as an ambassador. Yet he remained a sporting icon and was still highly respected throughout the world.

“One day we received a letter in the Sunday Sport office from Brazil, asking Bobby to play in an all-star veterans match.

“He told me he was not available but that two other members of England’s 1966 World Cup winning side, his old West Ham team-mates Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, probably would be. When I informed the Brazilian FA about this, the message came back that they only wanted Bobby Moore. Even Hurst, our hat-trick hero against the Germans in that glorious World Cup final in 1966, was not considered to be in the same class.”

Tony adds: “Bobby had suffered from cancer, yet he bravely agreed to play in

charity matches I organised, and his presence ensured that a host of big names turned out.

“But I can’t recall him using his name to ask for any favours from those in the game.

But Flood was tremendously impressed with Moore. He said: “Bobby was a great man, and had a wonderful presence. It was sad to see things unravel for him and his family.”

His first marriage to Tina ended in divorce, and she and his second wife Stephanie were shattered by his death from cancer, aged 51, in 1993.

“Tragedy struck again when Tina and Bobby’s son Dean, who had worked with Bobby and I at the Sunday Sport as a

youngster, died in July, 2011 at the age of 43 from a complication caused by diabetes.”

Of the current television mini series, Flood said: “It must have been a hard task to cast the golden couple Tina and Bobby.

“For me, Lorne MacFadyen doesn’t manage to capture Bobby’s charisma, and, while Michelle Keegan shows a lot of the emotions Tina must have felt, the most impressive

performance comes from Patsy Kensit as Tina’s Mum. Ironically, I interviewed Patsy years ago and she is also in my book.”

Tony is making donations to Children with Cancer UK from the sale of My Life with the Stars, which also features George Best, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Joan Collins, Muhammad Ali, Peter Sellers and a host of other stars.

Copies can be obtained by sending a cheque payable to Sportsworld Communications for £5.99p, including postage, to Special Book Offer, 24 Brisbane Quay, Eastbourne, BN23 5PD. More details are available from www.celebritiesconfessions.com