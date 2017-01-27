Southwark’s council tax to rise to “fund social care”

Southwark council’s Labour group has said it will need to raise its council tax to meet the costs of adult social care which it described as having reached a “tipping point”.

Southwark Labour says it has committed to keeping council tax rises at or below inflation, but for the past seven years has been able to go even further by freezing

council tax altogether.

It said, with the crisis in social care and another year of cuts from Government,

Southwark’s cabinet has proposed a 1.99 per cent rise in council tax, alongside the three per cent adult social care precept brought forward by the Government to tackle the immediate

social care pressures.

It added crisis in adult social care had reached a tipping point for local authorities, and the

Government is pushing the burden to taxpayers by telling councils to plug the funding gap by

raising council tax.

Councillor Fiona Colley, cabinet member for finance and modernisation, said: “We promised to keep council tax low and we’re continuing to keep that promise, with rates in Southwark remaining among the lowest in London. The reality is that we’re facing a national crisis because the Tories have slashed billions from social care budgets. This is having a huge impact not just on social care, but on the NHS which is already stretched to capacity.”

“The Tories are forcing local councils and taxpayers to pay for their government’s failure to deliver a real solution to this funding crisis.

“We have been forced into a position where we simply cannot meet the needs of vulnerable older and disabled people without raising funds through council tax. But even this won’t be enough to plug the funding gap in social care and prevent the need for further cutbacks.”

“Southwark Labour is continuing to deliver our manifesto commitments despite deep and unfair Government cuts, including new homes, jobs and apprenticeships and free swimming and gym for all residents.

“Our priority is protecting our vulnerable residents and we will continue to do all we can to protect services.”

A spokesman for the Department for Communities and Local Government said: “The Government has provided a long-term funding settlement which will give Southwark more than £1.1billion to spend between now and 2020.

“This will allow them to deliver high quality services while keeping council tax bills down.”