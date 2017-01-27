Tree is a ‘living memory of Mo’s life, a sanctuary for his family’

A tree has been planted to commemorate the life of teenager Mohamed

Dura-Ray who was stabbed after being ambushed near a playground at the

Elephant and Castle.

Southwark council, friends of Surrey Square Park and Lendlease, planted the tree on Monday in memory of the 16-year-old who was killed in 2015.

Neil Coyle, MP for Old Southwark and Bermondsey said: “We have acted quickly to get an oak tree planted to commemorate Mo’s life for which I and his family are very grateful.

“Mo’s life was tragically and brutally ended before it had been lived to its full

potential. The tree is a living memory of his life, a place of sanctuary and remembrance for Mo’s family and friends and is thankfully close to his former home. It will also act as a reminder that justice is not yet done.

“His killer remains unprosecuted. more must be done to end youth violence and knife crime but the issue was missing from the Home Office strategy and police resources are already

over-stretched after years of cuts to budgets that have undermined services, left no one better off and distracted from the needs of our community.”