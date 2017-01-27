Gangsters in the frame

A talented artist will stage an art exhibition featuring some of the most notorious gangsters across the capital.

Charles DeLaFeld has spent the past year painting villains such as the Richardson and the Kray families.

Charles, 29, said he had spoken to friends and relatives of the characters and has tried to capture the subjects rather than focus on their crime – he said the exhibition would give everyone an opportunity to come together and talk about the characters.

He said: “I have spent the past year painting villains and gangland bosses, focusing on the Krays era. “I felt this was an important piece of social history that needed to be

documented properly.

“It is an era that is never going to repeat itself but is also disappearing quickly as many of these characters are reaching older age.

“While I do not condone what they may or may not have done, I felt they were

important part of our history and they gave me a rich and diverse subject to work from.

“I didn’t want to portray their crime – I wanted to capture them as people rather than just what they had done. When I met them I wanted to paint them not the

mythology. I met those linked to the Krays and Richardson and it just snowballed. A lot of people have had direct links.

“The exhibition is on for just one day so we’ll have friends and relatives there as well as some of the subjects. It’s like a community from a different era all coming together.”

Charles, who lives in Cambridge, said he focused on art at the age of 16, after seeing Caravaggio’s work in Florence. Charles said his work includes the portrait of Lord Rowan Williams, the ex-Archbishop of Canterbury.

He will be displaying these works at the Gangland exhibition on Sunday after 5pm at the Arts Theatre Club, 50 Frith Street, central London Tickets can be obtained on the door.