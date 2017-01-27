The Flying Yogi a new yoga and pilates studio in Shepherd’s Bush

The Flying Yogi is a new yoga and pilates studio in Shepherd’s Bush.

Goldhawk Road’s latest gem, The Flying Yogi (TFY) is a boutique studio offering yoga and Pilates classes to the growing number of local residents. It is open to all, whether totally new to yoga or Pilates or for people looking for a studio close to home.

TFY is owned and run by Kasia Poremna, who has lived in West London since moving from Poland to the UK 18 years ago. Alongside her passion for yoga, which she has been teaching for 12 years, Kasia is a former architect and interior designer. She designed the studio herself and it is a haven of calm, simplicity and relaxation – perfect to nurture your wellbeing.

The studio is now in full swing, holding several classes, seven days a week. As well as running TFY single-handedly, Kasia teaches many of the classes herself. Kasia is loving a challenge which is helping regenerate the area and bring to it more awareness of healthy and balanced living. She is joined by a team of thoughtful, learned, attentive teachers who teach a variety of different styles of yoga and pilates.

The studio is also equipped with a heating system, which uses the most up-to-date technology to offer ‘radiant’ heat; gentler, more hygienic and less sweaty than that used in other forms of hot yoga and pilates. It warms the body and the muscles, which has all sorts of benefits. Classes are hot, warm or without any heat.

TFY’s pricing structure is flexible and there are different options to meet varying needs and schedules.There is a special offer of £25 for 10 consecutive days of classes for new students, giving them the chance to try different styles and find out which suits them.

Giving even better value is the range of class-bundles and subscriptions on offer, reducing the cost per class to as little as £6.80 per class, or the very best deal for seriously committed students: six months of unlimited yoga and pilates for £590.

A spokesman said: “At The Flying Yogi, we believe in movement for the modern body, and movement to enhance and balance the modern lifestyle. We focus on promoting mindfulness, working in proper alignment and increasing strength and flexibility. Students will receive the attention they need for a fulfilling and evolving practice.

“At TFY we want to get to know our students and build a community of friends who get on their mat together.”

Address: 88 Goldhawk Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8HD

Tel: 02087467191

Website: http://www.theflyingyogi.co.uk

Email: info@thegflyingyogi.co.uk