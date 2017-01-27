General Monty’s driver “thought the world of the people of Camberwell, he loved the place…”

A pensioner who chauffeured Field Marshall Montgomery on D-Day was also in the Special Operations Executive, his family have said.

A coroner ruled today that he was unlawfully kiled when he was mugged, aged 91, as he returned home to Camberwell after shopping.

Geoffrey Bacon joined the Territorial Army in 1937, and was called up to the regular Army after the war started two years later.

His family said that he reluctantly told them he volunteered for the top-secret Special Operations Executive but would never give them details of what he did.

At one point, while stationed in Windsor, he was with his wife Edith and saved her from an attacking Luftwaffe plane, grabbing her and diving into a ditch as it screamed towards them.

After leaving the Army in 1946 he worked first as a mechanic then for the Post Office and in a jeweller’s before retiring aged 69.

In later years he was a keen amateur artist, and he and Edith received a telegram from the Queen on their 60th anniversary in 2003.

Edith died in 2005 and a plaque was put on a memorial bench not far from Mr Bacon’s flat.

Speaking at the time of his death in 2010, his son Philip said: “The mugger is a complete coward who decided picking on a 91-year-old frail old man was easy.

‘If we were in the 1940s now he wouldn’t have tried it on with my Dad. My Dad would have ripped his head off. He was a very tough and fit soldier.”

He added: “He was a very sociable man, he talked to everybody, he was friends with everybody and he helped everybody.

‘If someone left their milk out on the doorstep he would always knock on the door and make sure they were OK.

“He had a real community spirit and he always had time for people.

“He had bruising to his shoulder and a broken hip. How could anyone do that to a poor old chap? The attacker went out and shut the door and just left him there.

“If he had asked my dad he would have given him the money, £30 or £40, whatever he wanted it for. There was no need to attack my dad, no need at all.

“He thought the world of the people of Camberwell, he loved the place. But when he was in hospital he said, ‘It means nothing to me now’.

“The robber didn’t have to do this to my Dad, didn’t have to end his life, because that is what he did.”

Police believe his mugger, a light-skinned black man in his 30s, attacked another woman on the same estate just half an hour later.

He hit the disabled woman of 66 about the head with her handbag before running off with it.

In an appeal a year after his death, Detective Inspector Richard Beadle, of the Homicide and Serious Crime Command said: “Geoffrey was an honest, decent man who had served his country bravely in the Second World War.

“He had worked all his life and had earned the right to a peaceful and safe retirement.

“We have a victim who is an upstanding member of the local community and a decent man.

“He did not deserve to have it taken from him in a cowardly attack by an assailant who undoubtedly made a conscious decision to use extreme force on a frail elderly individual.”