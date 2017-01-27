Woman dies after Dulwich road collision

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after a woman died following a road traffic collision in Dulwich.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 7:20hrs on Wednesday, 25 January to Thurlow Park Road, at the junction with Birkbeck Hill, SE21, to reports of a collision.

Officers attended and found a car in collision with a 30-year-old female pedestrian near the Tulse Hill one-way system.

London’s Air Ambulance also attended and took the pedestrian to a south London hospital where she died the following day, Thursday, 26 January.

Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the detectives from the SCIU on 020 8543 5157 or contact police by Twitter @MetCC.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.