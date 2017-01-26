A perfect blend of the traditional and the contemporary, with exquisite cuisine: Thai Silk

Just a short walk from Waterloo Station and tucked beneath the railway arches hides one of London’s best-kept culinary secrets, writes Nicky Sweetland.

I stepped across the threshold of Royal China’s Thai Silk restaurant on a cold and drizzly January lunchtime and was immediately taken with the warming and friendly ambiance, which greeted me.

The attractive interior boasts a perfect blend of the traditional and the contemporary with lavish wall hangings alongside modern art installations creating an opulent display.

Ordinarily I stay away from Thai cuisine, as my Shellfish allergy inhibits my choice, but the extensive menu at Thai Silk enabled me to enjoy a three-course feast, chosen by the passionate waiting staff.

First I was served with a plate filled to the brim with traditional treats, including spring rolls and chicken satay. The mouth-watering aroma hit me first and the glorious presentation made for an artistic start to the meal.

I washed it down with a mocktail; a fresh, fruity and sweet alternative to an alcoholic beverage made with strawberry, passion fruit and lime for a sharp but refreshing libation.

For my main course I was treated to a beautifully tender lamb shank in a medium curry sauce served with vanilla rice and crunchy vegetables to add a flash of colour to my plate.

It was the perfect fulsome dish for a cold winter’s day and I was left with little room for my desert, but not to be beaten I managed to find a little pocket for the antithesis to the obligatory January diet in the shape of a Banana fritter.

Served with cocoanut ice cream, the sweet extravagance was a fabulous way to finish off my cheat day and I ventured into the afternoon with a blissful, if not slightly guilty feeling.

The restaurant was surprisingly full considering it was a Wednesday lunchtime, but after sampling the exquisite cuisine, I’m not surprised patrons are more than happy to return over and over again.

Thai Silk is open daily. If you would like any further details you can visit the website http://www.thai-silk.co.uk/index.html