Greenwich Emmaus boss urges support for bill to reduce homelessness

THE BOSS of a Greenwich charity is urging people to show support for a bill to reduce homelessness.

Dayo Oyinlola the chief executive of Emmaus Greenwich is urging people to write to their M Ps to show backing for the Homelessness Reduction Bill and attend the debate in Parliament on Friday(27). The charity, which operates across the globe, has 28 communities in the UK which support those who have been homeless to rebuild their lives.

Its campaign coincides with last weekend marking Homeless Sunday and the 10th anniversary of the death of Emmaus founder Abbe Pierre who set up the charity in Paris in 1954.

Mr Oyinlola said: “Homelessness continues to be an increasing problem across our capital and I would encourage people across London to write to their local MP asking them to back the homelessness reduction bill. If the bill is passed it will be a huge step forward in carrying out the wishes of Abbe Pierre in working together to end homelessness”.

The charity, is flagging up that if passed, the bill will change the law and enable councils to take more action to reduce homelessness and prevent people from getting in that situation. It is estimated that the first reform of England’s homelessness legislation in 40 years could prevent more than 40,000 people from becoming homeless each year.

Those wishing to contact their local MP to encourage them to attend the debate, can use the following website: https://www.writetothem.com/

Visit www.emmaus.org.uk