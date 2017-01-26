Unions slam plans to close more crown post offices

Union officials have criticised plans to close a further two crown post offices in South London and offer them out as franchises.

The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) said it would hold a protest following a decision to find franchisees to run the post office in New Cross and Abbey Wood, and accused the Post Office of “back door privatisation”.

It condemned the latest move as “a disgrace” following earlier announcements that post offices in Blackfriars Road, Walworth Road and Sydenham, were also waiting to hear if franchisees had been found to run them.

However, the Post Office has hit back and said: “The reason we are looking to change the way we operate these branches is because they are not sustainable as they are.”

But the union continues to insist the status of crown post offices must be

retained instead of trying to “privatise the service to potential retailers”.

Ian Ward, CWU executive member said: “When is this madness going to cease.

“The New Cross Gate post office is a well used office in a busy commercial and residential area. The Post Office business strategy is in tatters and only has a slash and burn policy of closing offices and reducing cost.“This is a public service and the

Government as the major shareholder has a responsibility to bring the Post

Office to account.

“The lives of workers at the affected crown post offices have been left in limbo and they can’t have their lives put on hold like this.”

Bridget Sam Bailey, chairwoman of Lewisham Pensioners’ Forum, said: “Once again, all the people are not being taken into consideration. Post offices are spread so far apart, after so many have already been closed down, older people have to get on a bus every time they go. That is especially bad for the elderly

and infirm.

“If they close more down like these, what will happen to us?

“The ones which are left are now in business centres and mechanised. Each has only perhaps one person to help those who do not know how to use them.

“It is not fair on the elderly – as well as on those who stand to lose their jobs.”

Tony O’Brien, of the Southwark

Pensioners’ Action Group, said:

“Pensioners rely on post offices.

“It gets them out of the house and it is now one of the only places they can

actually get cash.

“Many live on their own these days and they need to feel a part of the community – and post offices do that.

“Cutting back these outlets means longer journeys for them and many won’t be able to do it.”

Mr O’Brien, who is on the national executive of the country’s largest

pensioners group, the National Pensioners’ Convention, was part of the protest by hundreds of users at the Peckham Rye Lane post office in the latter part of last year.

“This is chiselling away a vital part of our community support,” he said.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The current position of New Cross and

AbbeyWood Post Offices is that we are seeking potential retail partners who are

interested in running post office branches near to the current sites.

“We will consider registered interest and, in due course, draw up detailed

proposals which will then be subject to a six-week public consultation in

each location.

“In the meantime there are no changes to the branch and it’s business as usual – we have advised our staff that it could be up to about 18 months before any changes take place.

“In Walworth and Sydenham – we advertised these branches last year regarding potential interest from retail partners and we’ve had registered interest. When we have proposals these will be subject to public consultations.

“Most post office branches are already run on a franchise or agency basis and it’s a model that works. We are seeking to provide our

customers with the same services but more cost-effectively, so that they are

sustainable into the future.

“Our plans are about keeping branches on high streets and keeping our network the same size.”

The protest will be held outside the New Cross Crown Post Office on Saturday 28th January , between 9 – 12 to oppose the Post Office decision on this office.