An utterly compelling comedy showcase: Dirty Great Love Story at the Arts Theatre

‘From small beginnings come great things’ and that’s certainly true with Dirty Great Love Story, which after starting life as a ten-minute poetry duet now finds itself in the West End as a fully-fledged and utterly compelling comedy showcase, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Writers Katie Bonna and Richard Marsh first performed the mini rom-com in the backroom of a pub and after eons of elaboration and a successful run in Edinburgh, the pair have scored a hit with their hilariously funny and honest portrayal of a thirty something love story.

Told through a mixture of prose and poetry with all of the gritty details of the human condition in tact, we are introduced to Katie and Richard, who after a drunken encounter can’t seem to escape their perpetual attraction to one another.

All too familiar, colourful characters are portrayed by a daring duo, with Ayesha Antoine wonderfully capturing both a confused singleton and a modern wag -who exhibits an aggravating estuarine drawl-while Felix Scott seamlessly switches from laddish lout to toff with riotous results.

The dialogue at times has a rhythmic content not dissimilar to some of Roald Dahl’s poetry, with witty couplets, clever phrasing and illuminating alliteration.

Pia Furtado’s sparky direction coupled with Camilla Clarkes smart set design help to give an uncomplicated energy, while Mark Howland’s lighting further adds to the simplistic yet slick look of the production.

The different planets from which men and women obviously hail are fully played upon with awkward exchanges perfectly pitched to get the biggest laughs, but with a wholesome and completely believable subtext running throughout.

With the days beginning to get longer as we look forward to spring, this heart felt, but not too sentimental show will help to remind even the most pessimistic theatregoers that is always hope.

Dirty Great Love Story will run at the Arts Theatre until 18th March.