“It’s lovely and for me, the highlight is when I’m singing with my dad again.” Matt Monroe Jnr tells us about his new tour

Known to many as “The man with the golden voice” Matt Monroe was one of Britain’s most successful artists, with iconic songs like Born Free and The Impossible Dream selling millions of copies worldwide.

30 years after the musician, often dubbed “The singer’s singer” passed away, his son is taking to the road with a show to celebrate the man and his music, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Matt Monroe Jnr never imagined he would follow in his father’s footsteps and make a career in show business, but he decided to start singing to raise money for Cancer Research after both his father and brother died from the disease.

Matt’s appearance on Opportunity Knocks launched his career and after a tour with Cannon and Ball, the younger Monroe found there was still an appetite for his father’s music and so embarked on producing his own show.

Matt said, “I did all this initially because I didn’t want to let go of my dad and I wanted to keep his name on stage. I wanted to still have closeness to him rather than him being gone.”

Monroe Jnr’s The Legend Lives On show saw the singer tour to over 40 concert venues across the country and thirty years after his fathers death, he feels the time is right to do a new production, which Matt describes as a “no holds barred” show about his father’s life.

“I want people to find out about the man behind the music and it’s taken the best part of two years to put together.”

The journey of a boy who couldn’t read or write, and yet had to support his family, is told in loving detail by his son giving a glimpse into what it was like growing up in the Monro household. Video clips, home movies, even sequences where Matt Jr duets with his dad, all play a part in this celebration of the life and legacy of Matt Monro.

“It’s lovely and for me, the highlight is when I’m singing with my dad again.” Said Matt.

Produced throughout his career by Sir George Martin, in the 1960s and 70s Matt Monro’s hits encompassed some of the greatest popular music ever. From Russia With Love, the Impossible Dream, Portrait Of My Love, Softly As I Leave You, Walk Away, My Kind Of Girl, Yesterday and Gonna Build A Mountain are just some of the songs that made him a household name. And then, of course, there was Born Free.

Born Free was the song that firmly established Matt Monro in the hearts of the young and the old alike. Its opening notes forever conjured up a time and place – African plains, endangered lions, the film with actress Virginia McKenna… The smooth mellifluous voice of Matt became synonymous with Born Free and the song was, and still is, a huge iconic song in Africa.

Matt Monro Jr pays tribute to his legendary father with a new CD, A Father’s Legacy and a new show, The Matt Monro Story: One Voice. Encapsulating not just the story of his Dad’s rags-to-riches life it gives a unique insight into the man himself.

After trawling through over 500 recordings, Monroe Jnr chose just 14 tracks, which hold special meaning for the new album.

He will be preforming the 14 songs and more with his eight-piece band for the tour of The Matt Monroe Story, which will also include interviews with friends and former colleagues of the star, many telling amusing and insightful anecdotes about their time with the legendary singer.

“If I’m really honest, it’s my way of saying goodbye to my dad because his fans are now getting older and many are no longer with us. Of course, I would like to get the younger generation to hear Dad. He is one of Britain’s biggest ever-recording artists and I want him to have a nice farewell and for people to really know what he was about as a man as well.” Said Matt.

The Matt Monroe Story will be touring the UK starting at Richmond Theatre on the 4th February and will visit Churchill Theatre Bromley on 24th February.