A man has died after a collision in Battersea Park Road, Battersea, this morning.
Police were called at 10.28am to the junction with Falcon Road. Officers attended and found a pedestrian in collision with a lorry.
London Ambulance Service attended and treated the man, aged in his 70s, at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short while later.
His next of kin have not yet been informed.
The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. Road closures are in place.
No arrests have been made at the time of going to press.
Man in his 70s dies after Battersea road collision
A man has died after a collision in Battersea Park Road, Battersea, this morning.