Deptford’s project to spread the word on young poet tour nets Arts Council cash

A DEPTFORD charity has netted more than £171,000 for its work to inspire youngsters with poetry. Spread the Word was awarded the cash by The Arts Council its Young People’s Laureate Tour 2017-18 across London.

From its base at the Albany, in Douglas Way Deptford, Spread the Word supports the development of new creative writing and live literature in London. The grant of £171,245 is to support the project which will work with libraries in ten outer London boroughs. Led by Caleb Femi, who was appointed London’s first Young People’s Laureate for London last October, the initiative aims to inspire youngsters with poetry through the issues that most affect them.

Joyce Wilson, The Arts Council England area director, said: “This important project will reach young Londoners in the least engaged areas of our city by speaking their language. I’m pleased we’ve been able to support Spread the Word for this tour, and look forward to seeing the poet laureates of the future it will certainly inspire.”

Rishi Dastidar, the chair of Spread the Word’s trustees, said: “I’m thrilled and delighted that Arts Council England are supporting Spread the Word’s Young People’s Laureate Tour. It’s vital to us that as many young people as possible who might not have seen any poetry live before get to experience its power. And I’m also pleased as it means more young people get to see and enjoy Caleb Femi’s unique talents. He is the right messenger for the transformative excitement that poetry provides.”

The funding is part of the Arts Council’s touring program which aims to give people better access to quality work.