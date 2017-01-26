Greenwich outdoor performance groups net Art Council cash for tour projects

Greenwich’s outdoor arts scene is set to go national with two major tours thanks to cash awards.

The Arts Council has awarded £248,601 to Emergency Exit Arts (EEA) for its project Paper Peace. The project, which is to tour the country, is to facilitate epic peace processions and performances con temporising First World War archive items. EEA which is based at Rothbury Hall in Azof Street has built up a national and international reputation for large-scale site specific works and public performances. Its work in South East London includes the spectacular Eltham Lights Up Parade.

Nutkhut, based at Charlton House, has also been awarded £95,000 for its Made in Mela project to incorporate the Asian celebration into the wider outdoor arts scene. The leading outdoor arts company specialises in stunning performances and installations combining dance, circus and film.

Joyce Wilson the Arts Council England area director, said: “EEA’s ambitious commemoration of WW1 will not only have great impact, but a lasting legacy. Young producers aged 18-25 will work with artists, heritage organisations and festivals across the country, planting the seeds for more creativity and collaboration in the future.”

“The Arts Council is dedicated supporting and promoting art forms which reflect the nation we serve. Nutkhut’s project is an important step towards recognising the south Asian celebration of Mela as a vital part in our collective culture. Hundreds of families and children across the country will be introduced to it in the best possible way.”

Deb Mullins, EEA Artistic Director, said: “EEA is very excited to be developing the Paper Peace project with our exceptional creative team of world class artists. Now we will be able to realise an ambitious, far reaching programme involving young people, arts organisations and heritage partners in five cities across the UK in artistic explorations and the creation of unforgettable events. Together we will engage thousands of people through an epic journey across the country that will astonish audiences and invites them to share their vision of peace.”

Ajay Chhabra the co-artistic director of Nutkhut, said: “Mela brings people together. Made in Mela is an exciting programme to support, develop and strengthen the outdoor arts sector, through artistic exchange, professional development and opportunities for all audiences to experience the best of diverse outdoor work nationally.”

The funding is part of the Arts Council’s Strategic Touring Programme, which aims to give people better access to quality work. In this funding round there was nine successful applicants from London who netted a total of with a total investment of £1,389,779.