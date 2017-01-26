Jimi Manuwa promises to put on a show on home turf at UFC event at Greenwich’s 02 Arena

Jimi “Poster Boy” Manuwa fights on home turf in March – with the South Londoner part of UFC’s March 18 show at Greenwich’s 02 Arena.

The light-heavyweight, 36, is ranked fifth in the world and believes that victory over Illinois’ Corey “Overtime” Anderson will set him up for a shot at champion Daniel Cormier, writes Richard Cawley.

Manuwa’s signs off his Twitter posts with the message ‘lion’s eat first’.

“It’s my motto in life – I’ve got to be the alpha male. If you don’t eat first, you’re going to get eaten yourself. You’ve got to be in charge of your own destiny, take control of every situation and take control of your life.

“You’ve got to be a lion out here – it’s a jungle. You can’t be a fox or even a cheetah! You’ve got to be the king.

“Corey is a really good opponent. He won Ultimate Fighter and is a great wrestler but some of the stuff I’ve got in store for him, I don’t think he’ll get out of the second round.

“He’s got to go. I can’t see any other outcome than him laid out on the floor.

“The short-term plan is to be light-heavyweight champion of the world this year. That’s my goal and I ain’t stopping. That fight could happen after this one.”

Manuwa, from Croydon, is a late entrant to the sport.

“I only picked up my first pair of gloves when I was 28. I’m still fresh. I’m learning all the time. I haven’t got any background in boxing or wrestling – no amateur fights or even semi-professional ones.

“I became British number one within a year and a half. I was thrown in the deep end very quickly. I had to learn to swim. I’m a natural fighter. I go off my instincts – that’s what makes me so special.”

Manuwa defended his UCMMA title five times before switching to BAMMA. He twice turned down the offer to join UFC, easily the most powerful organisation in mixed martial arts.

“I saw a lot of fighters sign with UFC too quickly – they didn’t know what they were doing,” he explained. “They got spat out, never to be seen again. I didn’t want that to happen to me. I knew I wasn’t at UFC level. I was in no rush. I went to UFC when I was 12-0 – 12 knockouts.

“I knew they would come knocking again. I just had to win a few more fights. I knew I could sign any time I wanted.”

Manuwa has lost twice in UFC – once to the hugely dangerous Anthony “Rumble” Johnson with a second round KO in September 2015. But he bounced back with a performance of the night award with a stoppage of Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 204 in October 2016.

“It will be great fighting in the 02 – I’ve been to a lot of fights there this year watching Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. But they’ve all been boxing ones. Every time the crowd is going wild and erupting. I can’t wait to be the main attraction there and put on a good performance.

“I think I’m the only hometown fighter on the card. All of my family are going to the fight. It gives me fuel to train harder and give a devastating knockout.”

***Tickets to watch Manuwa in action at UFC FIGHT NIGHT® LONDON will go on general sale at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster.